More Jobs in Tech Industry Pushing Alberta Forward





Breadcrumb Trail Link Sponsor: Innovation and Tech in Alberta Innovation and Tech in Alberta

Finance, agriculture, health and clean tech identified as the state’s four key sectors

Tech jobs in Alberta are projected to grow by 743 to a total of 99,533 in 2022, making it fourth in Canada after Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. GETTY IMAGES article content

Employment in Canada’s technology sector is projected to follow the upward trajectory experienced so far in 2022, including in Alberta and the Edmonton metropolitan area.

advertising 2

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

According to the Computer Technology Industry Associations State of the Tech Workforce in Canada outlook, tech jobs across Canada are expected to grow by 1.5% in 2021, reaching 1,254,708 in 2022. According to the annual report, Alberta’s tech jobs increased by 743 to a total of 99,533 in 2022, placing him fourth in Canada behind Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Article content

Job growth in tech jobs in 2022 is projected to total 432 in Edmonton, beating out Calgary’s 219 increase.

A 2022 report by the Information and Communications Technology Council of Canada (ITCT) predicts that technology jobs will lead the province into the future. Resilient Recovery: Alberta’s Digital-Driven Post-COVID Future The digital economy remains resilient and thrives, he said.

advertising 3

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The report predicts that four subsectors, including financial technology, health tech, clean tech, and agtech, could significantly increase state employment over the next few years.

But the report warns that job growth could be hampered by a shortage of skilled workers, including a brain drain for people lured to jobs in other jurisdictions.

The level of competition for skilled workers has only increased in the past few months as other sectors have recovered or started to incorporate technology into their daily operations, the report’s authors write.

Several people interviewed for a report in Edmonton recently attributed the misconception that holding a post-secondary technical graduate would not allow them to work for enough Edmonton-based tech companies. He said it could be a challenge facing local employers. The report’s authors say employers in the Edmonton area suggest more collaboration is needed between industry, government and academia to meet their future employment needs.

Advertising 4

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Alberta Government’s Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy, which seeks to add 20,000 new tech jobs by 2030, includes a Skills for Jobs initiative. This initiative aims to promote access to post-secondary education and to attract, develop, grow and sustain Alberta’s technical talent pool.

We must do all we can to ensure that Alberta’s youth have the skills, knowledge and abilities they need to succeed in today’s economy and pursue rewarding careers. .

This story was created by Content Works, the commercial content division of Postmedias.

Share this article on social networks

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sign up to receive daily headline news from The Edmonton Journal, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Post Media Networks Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering.

A welcome email has been sent. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.

The next issue of Edmonton Journal Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly.

A problem occurred while signing up.please try again

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/technology/innovation-and-tech-in-alberta/employment-growth-in-the-technology-industry-is-driving-alberta-forward The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos