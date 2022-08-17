High Court Finds Google Is Not The Publisher That Wins Significant Victories For Search Engines





Google has won an important publisher battle in the High Court.

Key takeaway: A previous judgment found that Google was the publisher and defamed Melbourne attorney George Defteros by providing access to hyperlinks to newspaper articles, but Google was sued by the High Court. It filed a lawsuit, claiming that Google was merely a navigator rather than a content publisher.The court agreed by majority decision, finding that Google did not assist in writing or distributing the article.

The search engine has been embroiled in a battle with Melbourne attorney George Defteros since 2016.

In 2020, Defteros successfully sued Google for $40,000 after refusing to remove a hyperlink to a newspaper article he claimed was defamatory.

The article was about how Mr. Defteros was indicted in 2004 for conspiracy and incitement to murder underworld figures, including Carl Williams.

However, these charges were dropped in 2005.

A 2020 Victorian Supreme Court ruling found that the internet giant was a publisher and defamed Mr. Defteros.

However, Google took the case to the High Court, arguing that Google was merely a navigator and not a content publisher, likening the phone companies to merely facilitating calls.

“Hyperlinks simply tell you that something exists or where it exists,” says Google’s filing.

“It is the operator of the web page who communicates the content to the user.”

But Defteros’ attorneys said Google actively participated.

“Google’s search engine is not a passive tool like a phone company offers,” Defteros argued.

“Providing a hyperlink simply made it easier to access.”

Today, however, the High Court ruled in a majority vote in favor of Google, ruling that the internet giant was not the publisher of the material in question.

“A majority of the court held that appellants … failed to assist in communicating to third-party users the defamatory material contained in the article,” the ruling said.

“Providing hyperlinks in search results only facilitated access to articles and was not an act of participating in the two-way process of communicating the content of the articles to third parties.”

The court said there was no basis for a finding of publication because Google was not involved in the writing or dissemination of defamatory material.

The court said, “Because of the lack of publication, a majority found it unnecessary to consider the defenses raised by the appellants.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-17/high-court-decision-google-not-publisher-george-defteros/101340622 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos