Three Steps to Boosting Innovation in America





With the recent passage of CHIPS and the Science Act of 2022, the United States has driven its most ambitious science-driven innovation in 75 years since Vannevar Bush’s Endless Frontiers Report and the founding of the National Science Foundation. Undoubtedly, this is a watershed moment in the “new space race” between China and the United States.

But this increase in funding is only the first step. To strengthen America’s innovation power, we must build on the existing strengths of our innovation system and develop a modern innovation ecosystem that will lead the world into the future again. Doing so depends on proceeding with three main responsibilities in mind.

Exploit strategic opportunities

Once upon a time, JFK’s bold statement in his moonshot speech represented the prevailing climate across America’s innovation landscape. More recently, the US innovation system has been nimble for decades. The result is a so-called “death valley” where promising early-stage innovations continue to be lost or delayed.

This incremental innovation approach has emerged from several trends. More and more governments are partnering with a small number of preferred large corporate partners, often through special contract instruments aimed at quick purchases, but with the cooling effect of pushing out innovative SMEs. Of course, the largest public corporations respond first and foremost to the short-term profit motive to please investors. Governments fund a wide range of scientific projects, have poor strategic coordination among institutions, and sometimes crowd out innovation. Second, governments are developing new programs and building laboratories to innovate to supersede commercial efforts. The impetus is understandable, but direct government innovation efforts have led to voluminous, time-consuming (and ultimately unsuccessful) programs that require large amounts of funding for internal efforts and “trusted” partners. is too often concentrated on the famous Langley Airfield (and many others).

America must resist both an overreliance on short-term profit motives and an overreliance on growing government intervention. Instead, it needs to unleash pent-up entrepreneurialism and patriotism across the country.Incentives for long-term research and technology programs designed to focus on large-scale social problems and opportunities must emerge from the ecosystem. necessary for the whole. The program should consider potential strategic benefits alongside (or instead of) the economic payback period. Importantly, this is in the best interest of industry as well as government. The creation of strategic innovation assets, led by entrepreneurial and pioneering companies, constitutes the most powerful means of sustaining competitive advantage over the medium to long term.

enhance the scientific process

For America to remain the world’s preeminent innovator, it must build the deepest talent base possible and pave the way for that talent to do the best work possible. Much has already been written about the need to expand access and equity to careers in science and technology. But if it succeeds in broadening its bench, what professional instruments will this influx of talent have at its disposal? Until the creation of gold, perhaps lamenting that the funding process itself is fundamentally flawed and in need of a thorough overhaul.

The influx of government funding and the creation of new technology bureaus presents us all with an ideal moment to assess whether the system is set up for the community to do its best work. Designing a Modern Government Research Project You may heed the warnings of Vannevar Bush,

Leverage data from across the ecosystem

Supporting the previous two goals is a fundamental prerequisite for success in the modern innovation economy. It’s about using systematic data to drive insight and transparency. How can we know which strategic bets are likely to bear fruit? How can we assess which innovators are doing the best work? Even today, most innovation partnerships , especially those that bridge industry, academia, and/or government, tend to be among the “usual suspects.” why? Even industry leaders and officials don’t have proper information about what’s going on in the long tail other than branded companies.

Even today, when we ask executives of large companies, funders, and research institutes, “What impact will our current innovation portfolio have in the future?”, they either make educated guesses, rage, or politely shrug. I can. why? Few organizations gather comprehensive data sets and analytical capabilities to give a definitive answer. Everyone has to do better if America is to achieve its moonshot and lead the world in innovation. Fortunately, the data is there, and there are companies combining comprehensive big data sets and AI-driven analytics with the horsepower to drive fundamental insights at every stage of the U.S. innovation pipeline. is increasing. However, institutions and companies should be ready to take advantage of these initial benefits and execute. Across the innovation economy, the more organizations gain the insight they need for strategic decision-making and build the transparency needed for a level and competitive playing field among innovators, the better their output and quality.

Now is not the time to sit on the sidelines. The race between new powers for technological supremacy has already begun. We are entering a new golden age of innovation, and the need for R&D will accelerate across technology categories and industries. Moreover, none of the above issues can be addressed unilaterally, even if the federal government tries. Rather, these are the obligations of society as a whole. And surrounding incentives are already shifting in favor of these imperatives for academic leaders, industry executives and policymakers alike. Strategic innovation and technology development are becoming increasingly important across sectors, and it is in everyone’s best interest to anticipate the changing environment and act proactively. Thankfully, doing so is also in America’s and the world’s best interests, and aligned with the strategic goals of the CHIPS Act.

Robert Lowe is co-founder and CEO of Wellspring, a provider of web-based software systems for managing research and technology commercialization.

