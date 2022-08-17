Google wins defamation lawsuit after Australia’s High Court rules tech giant is not a publisher.Google





The Supreme Court of Australia has ruled that Google is not the publisher of the website to which it links in its search results, finding that search engine hyperlinks do not amount to publication.

A majority of High Court judges on Wednesday ruled that Google was not the publisher of Age’s libelous articles about Victorian lawyers because the search engine provided only hyperlinks to such content. .

According to a joint statement by Chief Justice Susan Kiefel and Justice Jacqueline Gleason, hyperlinks are really just tools that allow people to navigate to another web page.

Google took the matter to the High Court in 2021 after a Victorian Court of Appeal rejected an attempt to reverse a defamation finding in favor of Underworld person’s attorney George Defteros.

In 2004, a Victorian court found Google to be the publisher of Age’s defamatory articles because Google’s search results helped convey the content to readers.

The US-based search engine argued that providing a hyperlink to a story is not worthy of publication and therefore cannot be held responsible for the defamatory content contained in the story.

Google warned that it could be forced to censor search results if the High Court upheld the Court of Appeals decision. This can have a devastating effect on Internet functionality.

Five of the seven High Court judges decided that search engine results merely facilitated access to Ages articles and were insufficient for publication in a legal sense, and Google ruled in favor of

the appellant [Google] According to the judgment summary, he did not participate in writing or disseminating defamatory issues.

The court dismissed Defteros’ claim that the search results induced searchers to visit the website, finding that some people were looking for specific information before receiving the search results.

Sign up to receive top stories every morning from Guardian Australia

In a separate statement, Judge Stephen Gageler agreed with Kiefel and Gleeson, but said they differed from sponsored links from which Google received advertising revenue.

Justices James Edelman and Simon Steward said the appeals court did not ask the court to determine whether the conclusion would have been different if the hyperlink had been paid to be advertised on Google. They agreed that Google had no involvement in the publication of the article.

Judges Patrick Keane and Michelle Gordon said they would dismiss Google’s appeal.

Defteros had clients such as gangsters Alfons Gangitano and Mario Condello and Underworld identity Mick Gatto.

A quick guide to getting the latest news from the Guardian AustraliaShow Photo: Tim Robberts/Stone RF

Thank you for your feedback.

The attorney, along with Condello, were charged with conspiracy and incitement to murder the murderers Carl Williams, his father George, and another man, but the charges against Defteros were later dropped.

Defteros sued Google in 2016, claiming that Eiji’s publication of an article about his arrest for inciting conspiracy and murder charges defamed him.

Google was notified of the defamatory article in February 2016, 11 years after its publication, but did not remove it until December of the same year.

In 2020, Victorian Supreme Court Justice Melinda Richards will receive $40,000 in damages, ruling an article implying Defteros crossed the line from professional lawyer to close friend and friend of criminal elements. I ordered

This ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeals, but has now been reversed by the High Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/aug/17/google-wins-defamation-battle-as-australias-high-court-finds-tech-giant-not-a-publisher The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos