At Google, robots go to school and learn with AI algorithms

Mountain View, California. Researchers here at Google Labs recently asked a robot to make a hamburger out of various plastic toy ingredients.

The mechanical arm was fully aware of adding the ketchup after the meat and before the lettuce, but thought the correct way to do so was to put the whole bottle inside the burger.

The robot won’t be working as a cook anytime soon, but it’s representative of a larger breakthrough announced by Google engineers on Tuesday. said they were able to design robots that could assist humans in a wider range of daily tasks.

Instead of providing a long list of instructions that direct the robot’s movements one by one, robots can now respond to complete requests like humans do.

During a demonstration last week, one researcher said to a robot, “I’m hungry, can I have a snack?” The robot then searched the cafeteria, opened a drawer, found a bag of chips and brought it to the human.

This is the first time a language model has been integrated into a robot, Google executives and researchers say.

It’s a very radically different paradigm, says Brian Ichter, a research scientist at Google and one of the authors of a new paper outlining the company’s progress announced Tuesday.

Robots are already common. Millions of employees work in factories around the world, but they usually follow specific instructions, such as moving a product down an assembly line or welding two pieces of metal together, usually one or more of them. concentrates on two tasks. The race to build robots that can perform a variety of everyday tasks and learn on the job is much more complicated. Technology companies large and small have been working on building such general-purpose robots for years.

Language models work by taking large amounts of text uploaded to the internet and using it to train artificial intelligence software to guess what responses will be returned after a given question or comment. increase. Models are so good at predicting appropriate responses that engaging with them often feels like conversing with a knowledgeable human being. Google and others like OpenAI and Microsoft have poured resources into building better models and training them in multiple languages ​​on ever-larger text sets.

This work is controversial. In July, Google fired one of his employees who claimed he believed the software had sentience. The consensus among AI experts is that models are not intuitive, but many have been trained on vast amounts of unfiltered human-generated text, which is why models are biased. I am concerned about something.

Some language models are either shown to be racist or sexist, or are easily manipulated to spout hate speech or lies when prompted with appropriate remarks or questions.

In general, language models can give robots high-level planning-stage knowledge, said Deepak Pathak, an assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University who studies AI and robotics and who specifically commented on the field, not Google. I’m here. However, these models do not provide all the information a robot needs, such as how much force to apply to open a refrigerator. That knowledge has to come from somewhere.

It only solves high-level planning problems, he said.

Still, Google continues to move forward, merging language models with some robots. Now, instead of having to encode specific technical instructions for each task the robot can perform, researchers can simply speak to the robot in everyday language. More importantly, the new software helps robots independently parse complex multi-step instructions. Robots can now interpret instructions never heard before and come up with meaningful responses and actions.

Zack Stewart Rogers, assistant professor of supply chain management at Colorado State University, says robots that can use language models could change the way manufacturing and distribution facilities operate.

He said that humans and robots working together are always the most productive today. Robots can manually lift heavy objects. Humans can do subtle troubleshooting.

If robots can learn to do complex tasks, we may be able to make distribution centers smaller, with fewer humans and more robots. While that may mean fewer jobs for people, Rogers generally points out that when you see automation shrinking in one area, it creates jobs in others.

That, too, is probably still a ways off. Artificial intelligence techniques such as neural networks and reinforcement learning have been used to train robots for many years. It has brought some breakthroughs, but progress is still slow. , has reiterated that it simply operates a lab and has no plans to commercialize the technology yet.

But it’s clear that Google and other Big Tech companies are seriously interested in robotics. Amazon, which uses a number of robots in its own warehouses, is experimenting with drone deliveries and earlier this month agreed to buy the maker of the Roomba vacuum robot for his $1.7 billion. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns his The Washington Post).

Tesla, which has developed several self-driving functions for cars, is also working on general-purpose robots.

In 2013, Google spent a fortune buying several robotics companies, including Boston Dynamics, the maker of the robot dog that is making the rounds on social media. However, the executive in charge of the program was accused of sexual misconduct and soon left the company. The hype about smarter robots designed by the most powerful tech companies has faded.

For the language model project, Google researchers collaborated with researchers at Everyday Robots, another wholly owned company within Google that specializes in building robots that can perform a variety of repetitive and arduous tasks. . Bots are already live in various Google cafeterias, wiping down counters and taking out trash.

