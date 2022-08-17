India at 75 | High Point of Science, Technology and Innovation





The Scientific and Industrial Research Council has effectively carried out its mission since independence

The Scientific and Industrial Research Council has effectively carried out its mission since independence

Looking back on 75 years of independence, I am proud of our country’s socio-economic progress. Long-term colonial rule robbed India of much of its wealth and, more importantly, the skills needed to sustain economic growth. In 1947, it started as a poor country with a GDP of only Rs.270,000 and grain production of only 50 million tons. Educating people, feeding the population, enforcing democracy, promoting industry and trade, national security remained formidable. It is against this background that the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), founded in 1942, has been charged with developing an ecosystem of science, technology and innovation.

The CSIR’s immediate priority was to establish a number of national laboratories under its umbrella and promote similar organizations on its own. With government and industry support and resources procured through crowdsourcing, CSIR has started five independent laboratories. Similarly, in collaboration with Sir Drabji Tata Trust and the Government of Bombay, the Government of India (through CSIR) initiated the Tata Fundamental Institute, which provided substantial financial support in the early years.

Among the first examples of finding solutions based on science and technology was the harmonization of different existing calendar systems. A committee chaired by Meghnad Saha was established to address this issue. The Commission’s report was published by CSIR in 1955, after which it became accepted as the national calendar and is now one of the elements of national identity. Another early example of independence was addressing the challenges of conducting democratic elections that prevented fraud, including double voting by the same person. CSIR’s National Physical Laboratory has developed an indelible ink composed of silver nitrate to address this concern. Indelible ink is still used today and exported to many countries, and undoubtedly remains one of CSIR’s prized gifts to the nation.

leather story

At the time of independence, India did not have well-established industries in many sectors. The informal labor sector was also very disorganized, with no skills developed for specific industry segments. CSIR’s main task was therefore to support the development of local industry by making available the latest technology and training the necessary manpower. A prominent example of CSIR’s contribution in this context is the development of the leather industry. The manufacture of finished leather goods remained elusive due to the lack of a well-established leather industry and associated technology, which at the time of independence he employed fewer than 25,000 people. In the 1970s, the government banned the export of rawhide and imposed a 25% export tax on semi-finished leather products. These decisions marked a turning point as far as the development of the Indian leather industry is concerned.

Today, more than 50 years later, the leather industry employs over 4.5 million people, the majority of whom are women, and India’s leather goods market is thriving around the world. Indian exports in this sector make her close to $6 billion. CSIR’s footprint in this area is transformative. First, when the CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) was established in 1948, it developed the technology for finished leather products, including the first domestic production of leather chemical products, enabling the transition from semi-finished leather to finished leather. I made it In addition, CSIR-CLRI regularly trained the next generation of talents in the leather industry. As a result, more than 40% of his employees employed in the leather industry are directly or indirectly trained in his CSIR-CLRI. Human resource development across all sectors, with a focus on science, technology and innovation, is a hallmark of CSIR.

technology success

The Green Revolution is one of the crowning glories of science, technology and innovation. Likewise, the emergence of the generic drug industry in India has an interesting history.

During the Green Revolution, CSIR’s footprint was seen in the development of pesticides and the mechanization of agriculture. Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded by Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray long before independence, but the chemical industry needed the impetus it needed to mature. After independence, he established two public sector companies based on the technology developed in his CSIR Institute, Hindustan Insecticides Ltd. and Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Similarly, the production of anti-HIV drugs by processes developed at the CSIR Institute provided the necessary impetus for the growth of generic drug companies. They certainly represent an excellent example of the interaction between academia and industry from the early days of independence.

Agricultural mechanization was achieved through the proprietary development of the Swaraj tractor at the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) and in 1970 Punjab Tractors Ltd. was established. In particular, CSIR-CMERI’s technical team presents his one of the first successful models of spin-off companies from the domestic academia.

road to independence

Significant impacts of CSIR are also seen in the food and nutrition industry, the aerospace sector, the health and biotechnology industry, the protection of India’s traditional knowledge systems, and the promotion of crops to boost farmers’ incomes. For example, in the 1950s, when the problem of infant food seemed impossible, CSIR successfully developed a technology to turn buffalo milk into powder and commercialized it with the help of Amul Industries. . Recent CSIR aroma missions have changed the lives of thousands of farmers across the country. Lavender cultivation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is drawing global attention as India’s Purple Revolution. Thus, there are many examples of science, technology and innovation that have enabled India to take a decisive step towards becoming an Atmanilva Nation. But true Atman Nirvata will emerge only if we remain at the forefront of future technological developments. This task is clearly cut out for CSIR.

We believe that Indian society has become increasingly prosperous due to science, technology and innovation driven development, but the challenges ahead remain terrifying. Reducing dependence on natural resources, making all industrial processes cyclical and leaving no trace of human activity, making technology greener, and providing ample opportunities for all who live in cities or villages , remains a priority in science and technology. Moreover, the ancient wisdom of integrating science and spirituality by deepening our understanding of nature together with our understanding of the human mind and spirit will be a desperate hope for the Indian science and technology community.

Dr. Shekhar Mande is the former Executive Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/high-points-in-science-technology-and-innovation/article65775873.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos