Google has invested a whopping $1.5 billion in blockchain companies since September





Google’s parent company, Alphabet, invested $1.5 billion between September 2021 and June 2022, making it the most capital invested in the blockchain industry compared to other publicly traded companies, according to a new report. shown in the report.

In an updated blog published by Blockdata on Wednesday, Alphabet (Google) was the most well-funded investor compared to the top 40 public companies that invested in blockchain and crypto companies over the period. It became clear.

The company has invested $1.5 billion in the space, focusing on four blockchain companies including digital asset management platform Fireblocks, Web3 gaming company Dapper Labs, bitcoin infrastructure tool Voltage and venture capital firm Digital Currency Group. Did.

This is in stark contrast to last year when Google spread its much smaller fundraising effort of $601.4 million across 17 blockchain-based companies. This includes Dapper Labs, Alchemy, Blockchain.com, Celo, Helium, Ripple.

Google’s increase in blockchain industry investment is in line with other top 40 public companies, with $1.9 billion from January 2021 to September 2021 and $506 million for the entirety of 2020 A total of $6 billion was invested during this period compared to

Source: Block Data

Other big corporate investors include asset management firm BlackRock, which invested $1.17 billion; investment banking firm Morgan Stanley, which invested $1.11 billion; Equipment company Samsung is included.

Like Google, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock have taken a more focused approach, investing in only a few companies during this period. However, Samsung was the most active investor in 13 different companies.

The data also shows that companies offering some form of non-fungible token (NFT) solutions are the most popular investments.

Many of these belong to industries such as gaming, arts & entertainment, and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The remaining investment is split between companies that provide Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS), infrastructure, smart contract platforms, scaling solutions, and digital asset management platforms.

The data also found that banks have started increasing their exposure to crypto and blockchain companies, driven by increased client demand for crypto services. United Overseas Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and BNY Mellon are among the top-listed banks for crypto investors.

