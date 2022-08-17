National Infrastructure Innovation Challenge Announces Contestants for $50,000 Prize





AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Technology International (ATI), TechConnect, and a consortium of three partners today announced finalists for the National Infrastructure Innovation Challenge, which will compete for $50,000 in prizes this fall. Announced. These top 18 innovators also have membership in the Resilient Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy (RISE) consortium, the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC), and the Consortium for Rare Earths Technologies (CREaTe), which provide solutions to the federal government where needed. Earn.

TechConnect, a division of ATI (PRNewsfoto/ATI (Advanced Technology International))

“In line with the National Infrastructure Act, the COMPETES Act, and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, the National Infrastructure Innovation Challenge examines the changes we have seen for some time. “The innovation community is the best place to start,” said Matthew Laudon, vice president of TechConnect at ATI. From 5G to sensors to rare earths, we are proud to partner with leading US technology consortia to accelerate and fund top solution providers for our national interest.”

Finalists represent areas of interest such as energy, grids and storage. advanced networks; climate-proof solutions; Smart Mobility; Rare Earth Innovation; Resilient Infrastructure:

alp technologies

Parasanti Co., Ltd.

disaster tech

phoenix tailing

Eino Co., Ltd.

Powdermet Co., Ltd.

encouter

power house

grid matrix

Precent Technologies LLC

GTA Inc.

Sesame Solar Co., Ltd.

heat inverse

silicon harem

Minerva Lithium

TRAXyL Inc.

Modula-S Co., Ltd.

Windlift Co., Ltd.

The summit, co-located with the SBIR/STTR Fall Innovation Conference, Operational Energy and Logistics Summit, Resilience Week, Smart Cities Connect Conference, and more, boasts a rich audience of prospective buyers and traders.

In addition to funding opportunities, finalists will receive membership and engagement opportunities with all three partner consortia. The RISE Consortium will increase opportunities for affiliates to work with the federal government, speed up contracting, and provide market expansion to the Department of Defense. Members of the National Spectrum Consortium are positioned as follows: Conduct research and development. Provides technical information on policies, regulations, etc. Members of the Rare Earth Technology Consortium can work together across the rare earth supply chain, gain a deeper understanding of national supply chain needs, partner with companies large and small, and be exposed to cutting-edge technology.

For more information on this challenge or to join the pitch event, please visit https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/Infrastructure/.

About TechConnect With over 25 years of experience connecting emerging technologies to unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. We deliver top technology with a wide range of tools including open innovation programs, conferences and open access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, reviews and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal and defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org

About Advanced Technology International ATI, a public service nonprofit organization based in Somerville, South Carolina, builds and manages collaborations that research and develop new technologies to solve America’s most pressing challenges. Backed by a community of industry, academia, and government professionals, ATI accelerates impact by harnessing the power of collaboration to help the federal government acquire new technologies faster. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public service research organization organized as a non-profit organization, dedicated to informing decisions that will shape the future of our nation. ATI.org

About the Consortium for Rare Earth Technologies (CREaTe) The Consortium for Rare Earths Technologies (CREaTe) brings together the community of organizations that mine, process and use rare earths and connects them with those who can develop the technologies to support them. CREATe is focused on enabling joint technology development for the benefit of the entire U.S. industrial base, from pre-competitive roadmapping to prototype development and production. Representatives of the US government, industry and academia are invited to participate in his CREaTe. https://www.rareearthtechnologies.org

About the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) The mission of the NSC is to build bridges between key stakeholder groups (government and industry). Industry heavyweights and start-ups. Civilian and military suppliers and users – to deliver two key outcomes. Policy and regulatory insights to strengthen, inform, and sustain U.S. technology leadership. For more information, please visit www.nationalspectrumconsortium.org.

About the Resilient Infrastructure and Secure Energy (RISE) Consortium The RISE Consortium works with innovators and experts to rapidly deploy technologies for installing and operating energy, integrating energy and climate resilience into performance contracts. , develop new business models to ensure these solutions are scalable. The RISE Consortium is an industry forum for manufacturers, technology start-ups, energy services companies, utilities, academic institutions, investors, legal, consulting and engineering companies to engage with the federal government’s new energy and resilience policies, standards and programs. Works. Find out more: www.rise-consortium.org

Source ATI (Advanced Technology International)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-infrastructure-innovation-challenge-announces-competitors-for-50-000-in-prizes-301606918.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos