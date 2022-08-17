Google Search Is Silently Damaging Democracy





Google’s aesthetic has always been rooted in a clean look with no ads or pop-up clutter, just the signature graffiti that adorns its name. One of the reasons many people love Google is its sleek design and ability to return highly accurate results. But the simplicity of Google’s homepage is deceptively static. Over time, the way companies return information has changed slightly. These incremental changes, largely unnoticed by the millions of users who rely on search engines every day, have fundamentally changed the information retrieval process, not necessarily for the better. I didn’t do it.

When Google first launched, queries returned a simple list of hyperlinked websites. Slowly, its format changed. First Google launched his AdWords to allow companies to buy space at the top and adjust revenue to maximize product placement. By the early 2000s, it was correcting spelling, providing news summaries under headlines, and predicting queries with autocomplete. In 2007, we launched Universal Search to bring together relevant information across different formats (news, images, videos). And in 2012, we introduced the Knowledge Graph to provide a snapshot separate from returns. This is the source of knowledge that many of us have come to rely on only for quick retrieval.

As research has shown, many of these design changes are now linked to Google properties, making their products superior to their competitors.According to official SEC documents filed by Alphabet: Its goal is to provide more and more direct answers, not just a series of blue links. By adding all these features, not only Google, but also content-summarizing competitors such as DuckDuckGo and Bing, have effectively changed the experience from an exploratory search environment to a platform designed around validation. , replaced the process of enabling learning and investigation with a more effective one. Like a fact-checking service.

Google’s latest desire to answer our questions, rather than requiring us to click return and find the answer ourselves, is especially problematic when it’s a simple fact like how many ounces are in a gallon. will not be The problem is that many people rely on search engines to find information on complex topics. And, as my research has revealed, this shift often disrupts democratic participation, confirms baseless claims, and can lead to false returns that can be easily manipulated by those seeking to spread falsehoods. There is a possibility

For example, when querying when the North Dakota caucuses will be held during the 2020 presidential election, Google highlighted the incorrect information and said it was Saturday, March 28, 2020. In fact, the fire department caucuses he held on March 10, 2020. Republican convention held on the 28th. Worse, when such an error occurs, there is no mechanism for the user noticing the discrepancy to flag it for information review.

Google’s summaries can also mislead the public about issues that are critically important to maintaining democracy. When Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, conservative politicians and pundits quickly sought to frame the mob as anti-Trump, calling Antifa loose organization of people who believe in the opposite) lie. responsible for the violence. On the day of the attack, The Washington Times published an article titled “Facial Recognition Identifies Militants Attacking Capitol Building,” supporting the claim.

But even though the FBI found no evidence to support these claims, and the Washington Times eventually corrected the article, the disinformation is still widely accessible with a simple Google search. Looking at the Washington Times Antifa Evidence, the top return (at the time of this writing) is the original article with the headline “Facial Recognition Identifies Extremists Attacking Capitol Building.” Underneath, Google summarizes its inaccurate arguments, emphasizing that what was identified as extremist was antifa. Especially since my research describes Google as a neutral provider of news and information. More than 20% of his Republican voters still blame Antifa for the violence that occurred that day, according to an April 2021 poll.

The problem is that many users still rely on Google for fact-checking information. Doing so may strengthen your belief in false claims. This is not only because Google sometimes provides misleading or inaccurate information, but also because the people I spoke to for research felt that Google’s top search results were more important and more relevant. They believed it was more accurate, more accurate, and they trusted Google more than they thought news. A more objective source of information. Many people have said that the Knowledge Graph may be the only source of information that helps, but few realize how much Google has changed to not be the search engine it once was. did. Trying to find out for themselves, people tend to search for what they see on Facebook and other social media platforms, but because of the way content is tagged and categorized, they actually fall into an information trap. I’m here.

This leads to what I call the IKEA effect of misinformation in my book The Propagandists’ Playbook. Business scholars have found that when consumers create their own goods, they value them more highly than pre-assembled items of similar quality. Conspiracy theorists and propagandists utilize the same tactics, offering a tangible do-it-yourself quality to the information they provide. It feels like you’re engaging in an act of self-discovery when you’re actually participating in a scavenger hunt designed by the people who spread it.

To combat this, users need to readjust their thinking about what Google is and how information is returned to them. We need to apply the same scrutiny we’ve learned to information on social media instead of assuming that returns are real. A Google search for the exact same phrase you saw on Twitter might return the same information you saw on Twitter. Just because it’s from a search engine doesn’t mean it’s more credible. You should be careful about the keywords you use first, but you should also spend a little more time examining the information returned. Instead of relying on quick answers to tough questions, take the time to click links, dig a little deeper into who is making the report, and read information from various sources. Then start your search again, but from a different perspective and see how a slight change in syntax changes the results.

After all, things we never thought of could be solved with just a click.

