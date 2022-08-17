Chrome feed is intriguing, but not the return of Google Reader





Digging into the enlarged/cutting-edge Chrome code has given some bloggers hope, but Google has been focusing on its own feed for some time.

Does Google enjoy making fun of, and sometimes outright torturing, its products’ most ardent fans?

Hidden among the latest cutting-edge Chrome builds is the “Follow Feed” that some bloggers dream of bringing back Google Reader. While unlikely, never say anything about Google’s product decisions.

In March, Chrome added a sidebar for browsing articles from your bookmarks and reading list. Over the weekend, Chrome Stories on his blog spotted that Gerrit has a new flag. Gerrit is an unstable test build of his Chromium, the open source version of Chrome. Enabling that #following-feed-sidepanelflag (now available in Canary, a test build of Chrome) adds another option to the sidebar: Feeds.

feed? Leaving the kind of Google Reader we once loved, like RSS feeds, and being killed for the sins of Google+?

Kevin Tofel of About Chromebooks thinks so. Tofel writes that the underlying code for this feature “strongly suggests” his reader for RSS-based feeds, based on the specific language of “web feeds.” Again, the same section of code that powers the interaction between the browser and the sidebar states that it will be “the interface that Discover feed content… communicates with the browser”.

There’s some ambiguity there, but it’s also a testament to Google’s persistence in its long-standing efforts to use open RSS standards in the Google ecosystem of “Follow.”

The “Follow” button was introduced in May 2021 in an experiment with Chrome for Android. Following the site allowed me to view the latest updates in tabs on Chrome’s “New Tab” page, similar to the “Discover” home page feature on many Android phones. This feature was trickled into Chromium Gerrit desktop builds earlier this year, making the “Follow” button available in Chrome Canary.

Enlarge / Google “Follow” button. Now appears in Chrome Canary builds.

Last week, Chrome updated its guidance for site owners who want their readers to “follow” their sites, making feed titles more descriptive and providing one page for readers instead of providing multiple sections. You were asked to select one feed.

Chrome-watching blogs like to headline the specter of Google Reader when discussing Google’s attempt to turn apps and devices into content hubs. But Google has invested so much in putting Discover-like feeds on mobile phones, web-based laptops, browsers, search engines, Nest hubs, and more that it simply surrendered and said, “Actually, I just want to display it.” You are your headline again.” The Discover feed is also a space managed by Google, so it can inject ads that RSS can’t.

Luckily, there is an established market of old-school and reimagined RSS readers, and some very good options. Speaking of which, Ars Technica offers several segmented RSS feeds for its readers. You can also append /feed/ to the end of author page URLs for author-specific feeds.

