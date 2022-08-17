B.TECH Launches Omnichannel Platform in Egypt





Egyptian consumer electronics retailer B.TECH has launched deel, an omnichannel platform for local merchants.

The deel app provides merchants with a full range of services to ensure efficiency and transparency while helping them start and grow their business.

The company’s services include inventory management, listing on B2B and B2C marketplaces, marketing solutions, home delivery, store design, and training courses offered through the B.TECH Academy. The platform also includes analytics tools and a logistics marketplace offered through Aramex, Sprint, and Movex.

As part of Egypt’s digital transformation and financial inclusion strategy, deel will offer a diversified portfolio of financial and payment services, including credit payment terms, online payment methods, microfinance capabilities, inventory finance and up to 90 flexible payment terms. Deploy a wide range of ePayment solutions with Sun and BNPL services, said the release.

PYMNTS focused on the issue of financial inclusion in Egypt last month in a conversation with Seif Amr, co-founder and chief operating officer of digital investment platform Thndr.

READ MORE: Startups use tech innovation to move the needle in Egypt’s financial exclusion

73% of Egyptians will not have a bank account in 2021. This means that the country accounts for her 4% of the total global unbanked population.

The country has also lagged behind in adopting non-cash payments, with nearly three-quarters of Egyptians never using a payment card, mobile phone or internet to make a digital payment. It also has the highest cash payment rate for utility bills in the world.

Amr said Thndr aims to change the way Egyptians access investment products by making investing easier and promoting financial literacy with a mobile app.

Amr added that starting with education, PYMNTS provides this platform where you can learn, connect with other peers, and actually invest in relevant products in the marketplace.

