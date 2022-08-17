



The company’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V25 Pro, is now officially in India. The V25 Pro inherits the color-changing glass back design seen in the previous series. However, this time his V25 Pro comes with a sailing blue option that turns black with prolonged exposure to sunlight or strong UV light. The V25 Pro also has a black option that does not change color. Let’s take a quick look at the Vivo V25 Pro pricing and specs.

Vivo V25 Pro: Price, Release Date and Launch Offer in India

The Vivo V25 Pro starts at Rs 35,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version. There is also a 12GB RAM+256GB storage option for Rs 39,999. The Vivo V25 Pro will go on sale in India on his August 25th and is available for pre-order starting today.

Vivo V25 Pro: Main specs, features

The highlight of the Vivo V25 Pro is the design. The phone features a curved front display and a color-changing back. The design is all glass and gives your phone a premium look. It has a 6.53 inch display with Full HD + resolution and this is an AMOLED screen. The maximum refresh rate supported is 120 Hz, and the phone also supports adaptive refresh rate, which determines the rate based on usage. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V25 Pro runs the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor. The rear camera is 64MP, combined with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Vivo claims to bring many camera improvements to the V series as well, including better low-light shooting. The front camera is 32MP. Vivo V25 Pro has a 4830 mAh battery with 66W fast charging. This phone runs Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12. It is covered by 2 software updates and 3 years of security updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/vivo-v25-pro-launched-in-india-price-specifications-8094914/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos