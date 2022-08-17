Google Pixel 6 owners: read this before installing the Android 13 update





Google warns owners of recent Pixel phones that upgrading to Android 13 is permanent and there is no way to revert to Android 12 or earlier OS.

Specifically, if you own a Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, or the new Google Pixel 6a and have upgraded to the latest operating system, you cannot revert to a previous version. So, even if you can install Android 13, think twice if you want to be able to downgrade to the previous Android operating system.

The warning appeared on Google’s Factory Images page, a source that allows you to quickly install older Android builds on your Google smartphone. In a warning, Google said: Flashing Android 13 builds on these devices will prevent you from flashing older Android 12 builds. ”

Blinking here is effectively just another word for updating, so the last part can be read as saying that once you update your phone to Android 13 you can’t go back.

Currently, only Google’s Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a phones are affected. (Image credit: Future)

Unless you have a specific reason to downgrade, in most cases there is no need to revert to an older operating system on any device. Especially if you are concerned about your digital safety and want the app to work. But with Google’s new changes to how updates work, Pixel owners may need to exercise a little caution before upgrading their OS.

While this Android 13 release should be stable (because months of beta testing have fixed the issue), operating system issues are not uncommon. Look at Microsoft’s Windows 11. This operating system faces problems that frequently see users downgrading to older versions of Windows.

However, if you’ve already upgraded to Android 13, don’t panic. From now on, wait a few days before downloading a new Android operating system to make sure there are no major bugs until Google fixes them.

It’s unclear why the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a are unique among Google’s phones in that they don’t allow downgrading from Android 13, and how this restriction extends to other Android 13 compatible devices. I don’t know if it will affect me. I have contacted Google for more information. We will update this article as soon as we receive a reply.

If you have Android 13 installed, check out this fun Easter egg. A cat fills the screen.

