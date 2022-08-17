Definitive Healthcare CEO sees multi-billion dollar opportunity as tech sector rebounds





However, the tech sector has recently been on a recovery trend. Definitives’ stock price has doubled from his May low to early August, but has since sold off a bit. The stock was trading near $22 at noon on Tuesday.

Evidence that inflation may have peaked, which could cause the Federal Reserve (Fed) to slow rate hikes, has boosted the sector as a whole. Among local businesses, Tripadvisor and DraftKings are up 59% over the past month, Toast is up 39%, and HubSpot is up 37%. There is still plenty of room to make up for all four remaining in the red since the beginning of the year.

And like some of its peers, Definitive is operating under new leadership. Serial entrepreneur Jason Krantz, who founded the company in 2011, stepped down as CEO on August 1 to become chairman of the board. Robert Musslewhite, who runs several other health data companies and joined Definitives’ board of directors last year, took over as his CEO.

In an interview at Definitives headquarters just outside Pike, Massachusetts, Musslewhite said the company is trying to adjust for stock market volatility that has hit both the tech and healthcare sectors.

It’s very turbulent and…we were in the center of the universe in a lot of turmoil, but we feel like we’re in a good place, he said. People understood our story and our long-term focus.

The company said second-quarter revenue could grow 37% to $55 million, reaching $225 million for the full year. As of the end of June, Definitive reported that he had nearly 500 customers who were expected to spend at least $100,000 a year.

The forecast disappointed some analysts, who also expressed concern that Definitive’s customers were taking longer to sign contracts with the company.

Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yeung said a key focus for investors was the long sales cycle, which could raise concerns about the future growth of the business.

Musslewhite said the company is focused on reaching more potential customers using what it calls healthcare commercial intelligence.

Data comes from multiple sources. Definitive scrapes lists from her website for healthcare providers, pulls in data from state and federal agencies, conducts its own research, and makes 700,000 calls a year. The company also purchases de-identified claims data from insurance companies and pharmacy benefits managers.

The company’s customers include those who want to sell something to health care providers, from construction companies wanting to know which hospital chains might expand, to those looking for specific ailments. They range from pharmaceutical companies looking for doctors to treat them. Recently, his coffee chain, which hopes to expand into hospitals, also signed a deal.

Musslewhite says it’s on track to become a billion-dollar company. We have a great chance of what we were doing.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on his Twitter @ampresman.

