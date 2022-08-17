Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch soon as they appear on the FCC pilgrimage





The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro made their expected FCC appearance under the guise of model numbers GE2AE, GQML3, GP4BC, and GVU6C unearthed by MySmartPrice. This shows that Google is ready to unleash them into our unsuspecting heads after kids return to the classroom and start pestering their parents about the iPhone 14. The model number for the Pro was GF5KQ. , Oct. 13. Last year, Google launched the Pixel 6 series on Thursday, Oct. 28, with an announcement on Oct. 19. If the pattern repeats before and after the Pixel 7’s release, the phone should be announced on October 6th and pre-orders should begin soon.

That’s just 6 weeks later. This is why Google is apparently going through the FCC and Carrier Portfolio approval process before showing his Pixel 7 series in full glory.

Some of the smartphone’s design and specs have already been revealed by Google at the Spring I/O conference, and it certainly has some changes compared to its predecessor, especially from the rear.

The Pixel 7 is said to arrive with a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display diagonal, which can result in rounded details, but the camera border blends seamlessly into the frame and looks better than its predecessor. has a sleek and compact design.

The aluminum finish extends to the edge of the camera bar, and the Pixel 7 is made from a “single block of aluminum,” which may prevent the regular model from offering wireless charging. Despite these few improvements, the new Pixel 7 is expected to keep its signature horizontal camera island strip and two-tone body color.

Other rumors suggest that the Pixel 7 and its larger Pixel 7 Pro sibling will run on a second-generation Google Tensor 2 chipset paired with a new Samsung Exynos 5G modem found in the Galaxy S22 series’ Exynos 2200 system chip. increase.

As for the all-important Pixel 7 series camera setup, the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro will be a triple kit with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide lens camera. The 6.4-inch Pixel 7 is fine without the periscope zoom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-pixel-7-pro-5g-fcc_id141949 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos