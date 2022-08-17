5 Retail Tech Questions from Playrcarts Glen Dormieux — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: Which retail tech trends are overrated?

GD: I’m generally in favor of it, but I don’t know yet if the world is ready for the metaverse.

We are still finding new ways to seamlessly connect the many existing brand touchpoints that exist for consumers. I think in five years or so it will become a popular and widely used communication channel and a natural way to shop.

Seven million people have visited Nikeland since announcing a partnership with online gaming platform Roblox last November, according to Nike, and Carrefour recently launched its first recruitment campaign in the Metaverse.

It’s very interesting to see how early adopters utilize this space in different ways. It shows how people like to buy products socially and experientially

In some ways, we see this as a logical step forward from live stream shopping. Live stream shopping already has a lot of success with Playrcart integrations.

RTIH: What are the top 5 retail tech Twitter/LinkedIn accounts you can’t live without and why?

In addition to the Retail Tech Innovation Hub of course

Amazon – From shopping with free checkout to drone delivery, I’m always on the lookout for what they do next.

Chris Walton, CEO of Omni Talk – Starting with a retail blog, he dives into the week’s top retail news headlines with a cool podcast with Anne Mezzenga.

It was great to see him share his thoughts on new digital technologies at Shoptalk Europe earlier this year.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), is a retail expert with over 25 years of experience in the industry.

Simon Andrews/Addictive! of Friday Fix – Highly insightful bite-sized (and longer) commentary on the latest trends in AdTech, Social, Web3, Retail, AR/VR, Privacy, and more.

Managing Director of GlobalData Retail and founder of Conlumino, Neil Saunders is responsible for retail, shopping and consumer.

RTIH: If you could throw a dinner party with five retail pioneers, dead or alive, who would you choose and why?

Perhaps not surprisingly here,

Selfridge founder Harry Selfridge.

He understood that retail should be a complete experience. He also understood his PR and advertising advantages excellently. He was doing stunts on the roof. Far ahead of his time.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Modern pioneers – from same-day delivery, free checkout stores to drones and everything in between – focus on total customer service.

Steve Jobs, Apple.

huge impact.

He believes that as a brand, he needs to start with the customer experience first and work backwards towards technology to make his products, whether hardware or software, incredibly compelling. I got

Anita Roddick of The Body Shop.

It was the first company to truly pioneer natural ingredients, fair trade and sustainability at the core of its brand. A big proponent of social change and responsibility. She paved the way for many others to follow.

Reed Hastings, Netflix

He revolutionized the way we consume entertainment such as TV and movie content at home. He brought streaming to the masses and transitioned to his original content. He completely reinvented space.

RTIH: Would you rather have coffee with Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey?

GD: Jack Dorsey.

He has a very interesting past, from dropping out of college and dabbling in fashion, to being a co-founder of Twitter and Square, to being a member of Disney’s board of directors.

