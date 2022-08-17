Vivo V25 Pro debuts in India with color-changing glass: price and other details





Vivo V25 Pro is now officially in India. A smartphone was unveiled at today’s online event. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and supports 5G networks. A key highlight of the smartphone is the color-changing Fluorite AG glass design. Offered in two color options.

Vivo V25 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V25 Pro has a starting price of 35,999. The base model of the phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Another variant is equipped with 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and is priced at 39,999.

Pure Black and Sailing Blue are color variants of the mobile phone. The all-new smartphone will be available online from Flipkart and Vivo online stores and retailers starting August 25th. The device can also be pre-booked with a discount of 3,500 using an HDFC Bank credit/debit card. This offer is also valid for EMI purchases. Vivo also offers redemption offers of up to 3,000. Pre-orders will start from 15:30 today.

Show full image

Vivo V25 Pro in pure black color.

Vivo V25 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo V25 Pro has a 6.56 inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution of 2376×1080 pixels. The handset runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 64MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.89 on the back. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (aperture f/2.2) and a 2MP macro sensor (aperture f/2.4). On the front of the handset is a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.5 aperture.

The biggest feature of this smartphone is the color-changing glass on the back. Connectivity features of the Vivo V5 Pro are dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device is backed by a 4,830mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Subscribe to Mint Newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

first article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/vivo-v25-pro-debuts-in-india-with-colour-changing-glass-price-and-other-details-11660722304822.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos