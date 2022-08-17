Google Pixel 7 could get 4 global models





TL;DR

We found four Pixel phone models on the FCC certification website. Two support sub-6GHz 5G and the remaining two support mmWave connectivity. The mmWave version also seems to support his UWB.

As we approach the Google Pixel 7 release date later this year, it’s only natural that more details will emerge. This time, we learned about the four models listed on the FCC certification site.

As you know, before a company can manufacture, sell, or distribute any type of electronic device, it must first be approved by the FCC. So it’s no surprise that we’ve seen something related to the Pixel 7 by now.

What’s surprising, though, is the fact that four Pixel models appear on the regulator’s list. These models, originally discovered by MySmartPrice, include GP4BC, GVU6C, GE2AE, and GQML3.

The list doesn’t contain much information, but the GE2AE and GQML3 models seem to support mmWave connections. In contrast, the GP4BC and GVU6C models only support 5G at sub-6GHz.

Most notably, GP4BC and GE2AE feature Ultra Wide Band (UWB), a short-range wireless connectivity option. UWB was originally available on the Pixel 6 Pro, so this could suggest that the GP4BC and GE2AE models are the Pixel 7 Pro.

The list also confirms that all four devices support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, and wireless charging.

According to leaks, the Pixel 7 will be available for pre-order on October 6th and may launch on October 13th. The 7 Pro is expected to be the same size as the 6 Pro. However, the Pixel 7 will likely be slightly shorter than the Pixel 6 at 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm. The device will definitely include 2nd generation Tensor Chips. If you want to learn more about the Pixel 7, check out our Everything We Know page.

