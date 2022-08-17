Chem Quest Technology Institute has signed a three-year joint innovation agreement to support the growth and validation of Universal Matters graphene technology.





August 17, 2022 | Markets and Companies

Chem Quest Technology Institute has signed a three-year joint innovation agreement to support the growth and validation of Universal Matter’s graphene technology.

Universal Matter seeks to leverage Chem Quests’ 40+ years of industry expertise and technology development experience.

Image Source: wavebreak3 – stock.adobe.com (Symbol Image).

Chem Quest aims to explore the benefits of this technology in paints and coatings applications and identify the most valuable markets and growth opportunities.

Universal Matter has pioneered high-performance, economical graphene technology based on various carbon materials such as coal, coke, biomass, recycled rubber and plastics. This dramatically reduces the environmental footprint compared to conventional feedstock-based graphene.

“The one and only valuable material”

“In this collaboration, Universal Matter will leverage Chem Quest’s 40+ years of industry expertise and technology development experience to validate the performance and value creation benefits of target applications that will ultimately accelerate industry transformation. We aim to achieve that,” said CEO John van Leeuwen. of universal matter.

“Our team is excited to continue working with this unique and valuable material. Universal Matter’s graphene technology is sustainable thanks to raw materials based on biological and cyclical sources. It is also economical, scalable and extremely high performance, due to its innovative and novel manufacturing process,” said Daniel Murad, CEO of The Chem Quest Group. .

