Teenage Google Doodle highlights the importance of getting support





Sometimes taking care of yourself means recognizing that there are people all over the world who can help you.

That awareness is the basis for the doodle created by high school student Sophie Araque-Liu. Google announced Tuesday that her doodle, titled “Not Alone,” is the winner of her 2022 Doodle for Google competition. This year’s theme is “I care for self by…”

A high school student from Florida, she said her inspiration for Doodle was her relationship with her mother. Her mother supported her, gave her comfort and encouragement, and helped her through the isolation and loneliness caused by the pandemic.

In addition to the artwork, participants were asked to submit a brief description of the theme in their own words. A Florida high school student describes how he values ​​himself:

“I take care of myself by accepting the care of others. Often times, I struggle to carry my own burdens and have many people who care and help me like my mother. Having other people support me not only relieves me of stress, but it allows me to do things I never could have done on my own.”

Sophie Araque-Liu congratulates Doodle on winning.

Google

Google felt that Sophie’s message of relying on her support system would resonate with the contest judges and others who have gone through difficult times.

Sure, stress is part of everyday life, but it’s different for everyone, even children. A supportive system of friends and family can help reduce stress, especially during transitions.

Experts say it’s important for parents to make sure their children feel safe to express their feelings and get help when they need it. Mental health is an important part of overall health and should be discussed regularly in every household.

Since Google’s inception, we’ve enlivened our search pages with attention to attention-grabbing artwork for celebrities, events, holidays, and anniversaries. Along the way, we’re honoring personal health heroes such as vaccines for chickenpox and polio, pioneers in prenatal care, surgical masks and handwashing.

In addition to her doodle being featured on Google’s homepage for a day, Sophie is awarded a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 engineering award to the school.

Her doodles are also included in galleries of all state winners’ artwork, selected from student submissions in grades K-12 in the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

