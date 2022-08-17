USC Experts Can Discuss Inflation Reduction Act





The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law today by President Joe Biden, will limit out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries, introduce additional taxes for businesses, and fund the expansion of green technologies amid climate change. With an estimated $390 billion allocated for electric vehicle tax rebates and investment in sustainable technology, green energy harvesting will be the largest resource in U.S. history to address and mitigate the impacts of climate change. is the expenditure of

Below, USC experts in innovation and environmental policy address the strengths and weaknesses of the package.

Despite incentives, EV adoption remains out of reach for most

Incentives solve part of the EV puzzle, but need to solve other parts. The question of electric vehicles is constantly being adopted. Unless you’re standing in line to get your first Apple product, your chances of adoption are slim.

EVs are unfamiliar to most car buyers. I have concerns about range and number of charging stations. California has multiple rebates. Messages can be confusing, and wrenches are thrown into the work when people have a lot of other things to worry about.

In my view, it is the amount of the incentive relative to the price that limits the overall impact of the incentive. If it costs extra to buy electricity, the incentive effect is zero.

Hovig Tchalianis is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Entrepreneurship at the USC Marshall School of Business. He studies how new technologies affect the process of market emergence.

Bidens China race is a long-term fix

The Chips and Science Act will not have a material impact in the short term. Building an advanced semiconductor foundry takes years and billions of dollars. It is true that the governments of Taiwan, South Korea and China have given many subsidies to companies in this field. The United States lags behind Taiwan and South Korea in its ability to manufacture cutting-edge semiconductors. ahead of China. Intel and Micron are America’s largest manufacturers. Other American companies such as Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Apple, and IBM design advanced semiconductors that are actually manufactured by companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC). The law encourages some companies to invest in chip foundries, and some have already committed to. should continue to welcome to invest in factory construction here.Diversification of its manufacturing serves corporate and U.S. interests

A much more important part of the CHIPS and Science Act is investment in scientific research and education. Again, it’s not something that can be fixed anytime soon, but I think the return on this investment will be more solid. We need to stay on the cutting edge of technology, and we can do that by offering US-based researchers competitive grants. The National Science Foundation is well equipped to carry out its mandate of supporting top researchers in their major challenges. The legislation also addresses the urgent need to strengthen the supply chain of talent by funding successful training programs and promising students. These are good bets for the US to remain the leader in these critical technologies.

Clayton Dube is an expert in Sino-US relations and innovation. He is the Director of the US-China Institute and a professor at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism. You can watch his webinar on innovation and competition here.

New drug prices may rise

In the short term, new drug launch prices may increase. This is because manufacturers hedge taxes on price increases and bets on potential price negotiations in the years to come.

Longer term, the bill’s impact is even more unclear. We know that price negotiations are likely to weaken incentives to innovate and reduce the number of new drugs launched. What we don’t know is whether the drugs we lose will have a significant impact on our health.

Darius Lakdawalla is an expert in health economics, pharmaceutical patents, and Medicare. He is Director of Research at the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics. Quintiles Chair of Drug Development and Regulatory Innovation at the USC School of Pharmacy. Professor at USC Price School of Public Policy.

Other available experts:

Adam Rose is an energy and climate change policy and economics expert. He is a Senior Research Fellow at the USC Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Threats and Emergencies (CREATE) and a Research Professor at the USC Price School of Public Policy.

