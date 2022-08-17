OK Google, get me a Coke: AI giant demos soda-fetching robot





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google will combine the physical robot eyes and arms with the knowledge and conversational skills of a virtual chatbot to help employees get sodas and chips from the break room. We help you remove it easily. .

A mechanical waiter, shown live to reporters last week, embodies a breakthrough in artificial intelligence, making it as easy as a robot to perform a single structured task like vacuuming or standing watch. Paving the way for controllable multi-purpose robots.

Google Robot is not ready for sale. They only perform a few dozen simple actions, and the company hasn’t yet embedded the consumer-friendly “OK, Google” summoning feature into them.

Google says it is developing responsibly, but as Meta Platforms (META.O) and others have experienced in recent years, robots become surveillance machines and chat technology responds aggressively. Recruitment may be stalled due to concerns such as being installed. .

Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) are pursuing similar research on robots.

Google researcher Fei Xia receives a can of Coca-Cola from a robot during an AI technology demonstration in the company’s micro kitchen in Mountain View, California, USA, August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Paresh Dave

“It will take some time to really grasp the direct commercial implications,” said Vincent Banhauk, Google’s senior director of robotics research.

When asked to help clean up a spill, Google’s robot recognizes that grabbing a sponge is a more viable and sensible response than apologizing for the mess.

The robot naturally interprets spoken commands, weighs possible actions against capabilities, and plans smaller steps to accomplish the request.

The chain is made possible by infusing robots with language technology that makes sense of the world from Wikipedia, social media, and other web pages. Similar AI underlies chatbots and virtual assistants, but has never been applied so extensively to robots, he said.

A research paper in April revealed this effort. Since then, incorporating more sophisticated verbal AI has boosted the robot’s command success rate from his 61% to 74%, according to the company’s blog post on Tuesday.

Everyday Robots, also a subsidiary of Alphabet, is designing the robot, which for the time being will be limited to grabbing snacks for its employees.

Reported by Paresh Dave.Editing by Kenneth Lee and Richard Chan

Paresh Dave

thomson Reuters

San Francisco Bay Area based tech reporter covering the rest of Google and Alphabet Inc. Los Angeles He told The Times that he joined Reuters in 2017 after focusing on the local tech industry for four years.

