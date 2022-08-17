Women in Bio Selects 13 Triangle Participants for New Board Leadership Initiative





Named after International Women’s Day on March 8, the 3.8 Initiative is a 10-month program dedicated to providing women leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to become future board leaders. . Her three key pillars of the program are: The diligence of startup board fundraising and curriculum in areas that correlate with individual gaps in training, experiential opportunities for board preparation. Work with local VCs and incubators to facilitate board placements for cohort graduates. Each cohort will participate in several workshops and collaborate with subject matter experts to outline content relevant to the startup board’s governance and leadership seminars.

Candidates for 2022

The nominees selected for this year’s program are:

Lora Allemeier, Mentor in Residence, Duke University Hortense Dodo, PhD, President and Senior Scientist, IngateyGen LLCMichelle Egger, Co-founder and CEO, BIOMILQVirginia Fitt, General Counsel and Compliance Officer, ChemoCentryx, Inc. Mary Gunn, Independent Board Director, Welwaze MedicalCourtney Kamlett, Vice President, Group General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Bontia Corporation Heidi Kay, PhD, Founder and CEO, Jericho Sciences, LLC Cassandra Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Global Head, Regulatory, Compliance and Quality Assurance, LabCorp Pepper Landson, Co-Founder and CEO, Praetego Inc. Reed Loughrey, Vice President, Business Insights and Strategy, Syneos HealthChristina Mack, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, IQVIATracy Raines, PhD, AgBiome, Chief Innovation Officer Katie Warner, PhD, Co-Founder author, RNA biology, Ribometrix

Shirley L. Paddock launched the WIB-RTP 3.8 initiative to empower women leaders in the life sciences industry to expand their professional potential and reach out to growing bioscience and technology ventures across North Carolina. We are pleased to offer new avenues for expanding our cumulative contributions. , Chair of the WIB-RTP Chapter and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development Project Management at Syneos Health Her President. Our region is a center of innovation in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals and benefits enormously from women who are breaking new ground in this field. We look forward to working with our various partners to further prepare these leaders for their next steps. Corporate and State Economic Impact.

North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machel Baker Sanders delivers the keynote address at the WIB-RTP Kickoff Event for the 3.8 Initiative.

Left to right: Dr. Natalia Mitin, founder of Sapere Bio. Dr. Christina Mack, Chief Scientific Officer, IQVIA. Pepper Landson, co-founder and CEO of Praetego. Her Dr. Katie Warner, co-founder and vice president of Ribometrix

The initiative is supported by a division, part of Innovate Carolina, the central team for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and KickStart Venture Services, a life sciences startup accelerator. KickStart will raise awareness of her 3.8 initiative among women leaders in her Triangle region, provide expert speakers, refine the program’s curriculum, and connect attendees to startups seeking executives working for

Dr. Mireya McKee, Director of KickStart Venture Services, is very proud to partner with Women In Bio to support and announce this talented group of female leaders as participants in the first WIB-RTP 3.8 initiative. increase. We look forward to working with this impressive and diverse cohort to provide targeted educational programs, skill-building sessions, and lasting connections with life sciences start-ups. board.

Three of the 13 participants selected to join the first cohort are female leaders working in UNC-affiliated life sciences companies.

Christina Mack, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, IQVIA Tracy Raines, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, AgBiome Katie Warner, PhD, Co-Founder and Vice President of RNA Biology, Ribometrix

Read the full news announcement to learn more about the WIB-RTP 3.8 initiative.

