Android 13 fixes tons of Google Pixel bugs with August software patch





What you need to know Google rolled out its August 2022 software update alongside the stable release of Android 13. This update fixes a series of bugs affecting battery, camera, connectivity, Bluetooth, biometrics, display, sensors, and more.

Google pushed Android 13 stable to Pixel phones yesterday and rolled out a huge number of bug fixes to these devices via the August 2022 software update.

The search giant has posted a seemingly endless list of fixes that address a wide range of issues plaguing Google’s best Android phones. Some of the most notable fixes address connectivity issues. The Google Pixel 6 series in particular suffered from widespread Wi-Fi connectivity issues, causing connections to drop randomly.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a recently had reliability issues with the fingerprint sensor that recognizes unenrolled fingerprints. Google has not acknowledged this issue, but the extensive changelog seems to include mention of a fix for it. This includes fingerprint performance, stability, and reliability improvements. Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a should also have better fingerprint haptic latency and response during unlock.

Additionally, Google has squashed a few minor issues, such as Gboard appearing above text fields while typing, disappearing text in the Phone app, and password autofill not working in certain apps. We’ve also fixed some issues with Google Assistant and voice.

Google also fixed a battery bug that stopped charging before the battery level reached 100%. Fixed several issues that were preventing wireless charging from working with Adaptive Charging and Pixel Stand.

Many of the recent Bluetooth issues you may have encountered should be gone thanks to the numerous fixes included in the update. This includes issues with Bluetooth audio skipping during device wakeup, incorrect current media playback status reporting, and audio playback stuttering on Bluetooth LE. You can view the full changelog here (opens in a new tab).

Bug fixes add to the many notable features introduced in Android 13. For example, allow notifications, expand Material You support, redesigned media player, improved privacy controls, and more.

