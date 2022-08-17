Google mistakenly pushes Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users





Some Pixel owners reseed the Android 12 update

After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and began rolling out the update to all compatible Pixel phones starting August 15th. A Pixel owner can be the first to receive OTA updates for her on the device. But when you see new software on your Google-branded phone, don’t get too excited thinking it’s the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users are reporting that Android 12 is showing up for download on their device instead of Android 13.

Twitter and the r/GooglePixel subreddit are full of reports from Pixel users who have received the 2GB Android 12 update on their phones. However, it’s not like Google is pushing the wrong changelog with the latest Android release. Some of his Pixel owners who had the courage to download and install the update are reporting that their smartphone reinstalled Android 12 instead of the latest release of his OS.

Some users have reported that the Android 13 update appeared on their phone first, but when they tried to download it hours later, Android 12 was pushed instead. After reinstalling Android 13 showed up for download. Pixel 6 users seem to be primarily affected by this issue, although some Pixel 4a and 5a owners have been seeded with an accidental Android 12 build. It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it’s affecting many Pixel owners.

After publication, Google issued a statement explaining the issue. It’s Android 13 and currently changed for clarity.

This update is separate from the Android 13 release, which began rolling out to all supported Pixel devices yesterday and will continue over the next few weeks, depending on carriers. The user will receive a notification when his OTA is available on the device. We recommend checking your Android version and updating when the latest software is available from your carrier. ”

Essentially, the update was issued to Android 12 users on older versions of the operating system, updating them to the new version, but coincidentally coincided with the release of Android 13. If you need Android 13 now, you can sideload it. If you want to wait for OTA, read our full Android 13 review to get a handle on all the new features in the latest release of the OS.

