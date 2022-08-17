Overwatch 2 players can now merge accounts to get older gear





Ahead of Overwatch 2’s launch on October 4th, the developers are teaching us how to take advantage of the game’s progression system.

If you play Overwatch on multiple platforms, starting today you’ll have the option to merge your separate accounts so you can share all the in-game cosmetics you’ve earned, as well as your progress in systems like the Battle Pass going forward. and FAQ can be found here.

Note: If you have multiple accounts on the same console (for all Roadhog bf / Junkrat gf households), you can only merge one account, so make sure you select the correct account. According to the FAQ, I can unlink a console account from my Battle.net account, but I can’t add a new console account for his one year.

For Overwatch 2, the original game has undergone some fundamental changes. Overwatch Remix Vol. At the 3rd event on August 30th, the game’s loot boxes will be officially retired. You can earn them as rewards in many of the game’s challenges before OW2’s release, but they will no longer be available for purchase. Additionally, the contents of unopened loot boxes are automatically added to your account. Blizzard hasn’t shared when this will happen, so wake up one day and be surprised to find tons of new cosmetics in your bank! Watch League Tokens (the currency used to purchase OWL-specific skins) will migrate to Overwatch 2, while tokens will be phased out in favor of newer ones. – A virtual currency that has not yet been revealed.

There’s still time to play good old Overwatch until the game is merged and irrevocably changed to Overwatch 2 on October 4th. Unfortunately there will be no third beta as we close the last few months before release. Even if you miss these betas, watching Overwatch League will at least give you some idea of ​​what the game will be like.

