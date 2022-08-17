Microsoft to release Windows 11 next big update in September: report





American tech giant Microsoft has revealed plans to release its next big Windows 11 update, version 22H2, on September 20th.

According to The Verge, Microsoft plans to roll out Windows 11 22H2 via Windows Update on September 20, a week after the company’s usual Patch Tuesday fixes, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans.

The release date for 22H2 was recently revealed by Windows Central. Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 22H2 for several months and it includes a number of new improvements such as the apps folder in the start menu, drag and drop in the taskbar, new touch gestures and animations, and more.

The company is also adding a new live captions accessibility feature with 22H2. This is ideal for the deaf, hard of hearing, or anyone who wants their audio automatically captioned.

Also part of 22H2 is the new Voice Access tool that allows you to control your PC using voice commands.

Task Manager has also been overhauled in Windows 11 22H2 with a new dark mode and a much better layout including a new command bar and an efficiency mode that limits apps from consuming resources.

Snap Layouts have also been greatly improved in 22H2, allowing users to easily drag apps and view all layouts available for arranging apps.

Microsoft is also working on a File Explorer tab that will arrive a little later than September 20th.

