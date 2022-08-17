Tesla billionaire Elon Musk jokes about buying Man United





Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that he would buy Manchester United, causing controversy hours later by saying it was a joke.

This comes as billionaire Tesla CEO faces a legal battle in the US after pulling out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. He is a prolific user of the platform, often thinking about social issues, joking with his 103 million followers and getting into trouble with US regulators.

Earlier Wednesday, Musk sent out a tweet about his political affiliation, adding in a second tweet:

United’s American owners, the Glazer family, have been heavily criticized by the club’s fans for the team’s underperformance in recent years.

Asked by a follower if he was serious, Musk later tweeted:

Musk previously clashed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 with a tweet claiming he had the money to take Tesla private, sending the electric car maker’s stock soaring.

This led to a securities fraud settlement that required approval by Tesla’s attorneys before his tweets went public.

He’s now facing more legal troubles over the Twitter acquisition he negotiated in April.

Elon Musk faces legal battle in the US after he backed out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Musk sold about $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stock to finance the purchase, and lined up a diverse group of other investors to back him.

The deal fell apart last month after Musk refused to give him enough information about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Twitter may have tried to get him to pay the $1 billion split fee he agreed to, but instead is suing to force him to complete the purchase. , which is set to go on trial in Delaware in October.

United were arguably the biggest team in the world under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning 13 Premier League trophies and two Champions League trophies.

However, the team has struggled to win trophies since Ferguson retired in 2013.

United finished 35 points ahead of champions Manchester City last season, with fans protesting against the Glazers on numerous occasions.

Since the Glazers took control in 2005, many supporters of the club’s huge international fan base have put the club into debt for the first time in decades to finance the acquisition. have been opposed to

The latest low came on Saturday when United lost 4-0 to Brentford. United are bottom of the Premier League after two defeats to start the season.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust fan group, known as MUST, blamed the owner after last weekend’s game.

In a statement, the fan club said: “What we witnessed tonight is an embarrassment to Manchester United fans. No, a humiliation.

“Still, in many ways it was no surprise. It feels like the culmination of a long-term journey.

“This new downturn in our decade of decline must be largely blamed on club owners.”

