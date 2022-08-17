Top 5 Free Tools for Producers in 2022!





There are many great tools and websites that producers can take advantage of. Anywhere from free samples, to finding a melody key, to finding out if any musician has used any of your loops or rhythms.

We’ll review the 5 best free tools for producers that you can start using today! Let’s jump straight to the list.

1. Telephone:

I use this all the time.

You can drag and drop a melody or rhythm into this location, and it will tell you bpm, key, and more. I always use this when a tune is sent that doesn’t have the key in the name. You can also use it if an artist asks what key or bpm is your beat, and you lost the project file.

Check it out here: https://tunebat.com/Analyzer

This will avoid situations that can make you appear unprofessional and will increase your chances of success when releasing and sending music. If you are submitting melodies or rhythms, always make sure to include the key and bpm.

2. Free sample sites:

Having samples on your computer that you can simply drag and drop into your projects is a cheat code. It can help if you have a writer’s block, or just want some inspiration. There is a lot on the internet that you can find just by searching for free sample packs on Google…

But one site I’ve been using a lot lately is WavGrind. They have a lot of free sample packages, all of which are royalty-free.

They have a whole team of producers who make excellent samples perfectly, and you will never have to worry about paying royalties or depositing anyone else.

3. Shazam:

I’m sure you’ve used Shazam before, whether you like a song, or hear a song you want to savor…

But it has much more benefit than that. Did you know you can use Shazam melodies to find out who used them? This is ideal for producers who send their tunes to producers or release tune packs. You may find some songs that you haven’t been notified of or have not been paid for. You can do the same with your beats.

4. Youtube wav:

Have you ever heard an old song or sound that you wanted to test? If so, YouTube to wav is perfect. One important tip that most people don’t know is that there is a varying sound quality from one site to another. 256 kbps AAC is the highest quality YouTube supports, and 96 kHz is the highest supported sample rate.

I’ve found that this site supports downloads in the highest quality possible.

Here’s a bonus tip, the songs in this YouTube playlist are in the public domain, which means you can legally use them in your music! It’s the easiest and best way to create unique songs using old music samples.

5. Tunestotube:

So, you can download music from YouTube, how about putting music on YouTube? I used to waste HOURS viewing a video with a very basic background, uploading it, and filling in all the details. Sites like tunestotube can do it all in minutes. All you have to do is upload a wav file, a thumbnail, and choose the predefined title/description/tag.

If you are uploading a lot of songs, like an album for example, or uploading genre beats, it will completely change your workflow. This makes it incredibly easy to upload a beat every day, or download your entire album in minutes.

You can visit the site here.

I hope all these tools help you as a producer!

