This is the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, now almost a race car

Designing downforce, DRS and devastating lap times: Welcome to Porsche’s latest incline in road race cars

If Porsche can fit a 517bhp, 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine in a mobile library, that’s probably fine. So will an engine of all its size and grandeur soon be lost by the car’s power? It’s worth a closer look.

But the new 992 generation 911 GT3 RS doesn’t need close scrutiny to confirm its intentions. Press If the person writing his release feels compelled to mention that his car is road legal, his 194,300 sports what the machine is like. You will get a hint to show you.

So the GT3 RS draws a lot from Porsche’s Le Mans class-winning 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R customer race cars, or 409 kg of downforce at 124 mph and 860 kg of aero at 177 mph. It should come as little surprise that it produces an impact of provenance. If you can understand wings, diffusers, number of fins, height and ridges, but you don’t have to cling to stuffed animals like puppy poop, chances are you don’t enjoy aerodynamics or indeed scat simile very much. I have.

A top speed of 184 mph is just as easy to square as 62 hours in 3.2 seconds. After all, at 517bhp he can’t roll away like a mule with his 7-speed PDK gearbox accelerating 1,450kg and anything close to decent traction.

But that’s where the soup of numbers of suitably fast machines overtakes you. This is a car with twice the downforce of the old GT3 RS and three times the current 911 GT3. It takes more load than you can achieve without even a little help.

But the new GT3 RS has a motorsport focus and even features an F1-style drag reduction system. Also, the mechanics are very similar to his F1, with a closer look at the rear wing uprights, ready and waiting to go from full his slipstream to maximum downforce at the push of a button. you can find the servo. And according to Bugatti Veyron and others, the rear wing also functions as an air brake during emergency braking at high speeds. This makes me wonder if future truck drivers may rely on air brakes that don’t deploy due to too timid pedal pushes.

Also, given that the GT3 RS’s stock brakes are huge at 408mm at the front and 380mm at the rear, which are vise-gripped with 6-pot and 4-pot calipers, respectively, it’s important to know that before you apply the brakes spontaneously. , you need to have a pharmacy-equivalent amount of Dumb Brave Pills on hand. Straighten the corners.

If you still think it’s a risk, Porsche also offers the option of ceramic brakes, which add 2mm in diameter to the front and another 10mm to the rear. And there’s something to be said for kicking the brake pedal like a mule at every brake marker and letting the giant discs, ABS and air brakes work in concert. The finesse is great, but overall it worked out by brute force.

If brute force doesn’t work for you, RS’s long-running free clubsport pack adds rollover bars, a six-point harness and a fire extinguisher. Of course, this is still a Porsche, so you can brush the carbon fiber rollover bars off your nose (other orifices are available) and save 6kg, and get back another 8kg on the forged magnesium wheels.

In that regard, the idea that someone with the cash to splash on a GT3 RS chooses not to keep the options all to themselves, or at least to leapfrog after the free Go-Race Clubsport pack, is to us a bit of a spirit. It seems like a leap forward. But it was still a simple creature.

