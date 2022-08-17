Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: practical use





At first glance, with its great design, great screen, and lightweight form factor, the Samsung Z Fold4 seems like a worthy successor to the company’s foldable smartphone lineup.

Product innovation tends to get better with iterations. Foldable smartphones are one such category that seems to be doing better compared to its predecessor. Samsung is trying to make a practical foldable smartphone with the Galaxy Z Fold4. Here’s how we feel about the device now.

design

The biggest element of a foldable phone is its design. Samsung has improved the design of the Galaxy Z Fold4, which was expected for the 4th generation unit. It is neither light nor heavy, making it an easy-to-hold smartphone. Interestingly, it fits nicely in one hand without putting too much pressure on it. You can operate it with your other hand. This is all unfolding.

When folded, it’s a sleek looking device with a tall display. The SIM tray is fixed to the metal frame on the right side when folded and moves to the left side when opened. The power button and volume keys are located on the right panel, or at the bottom when folded. The USB Type-C port stays on the bottom chassis of the secondary display. There are two sets of speakers on the front panel. One sits on the bottom and the second fits in the top panel and works well when unfolded.

The hinge looks sturdy and has Samsungs branding on it. The back/bottom panel of the phone houses the triple rear lens and flash.

For once, Samsung has done very well to keep the body weight and form factor ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold4 down, making the phone easy to carry around.

screen

The Z Fold4 has two displays. On the front is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, convenient enough for routine work. Visibility is high even in bright daylight, and colors are vivid.

The fun is on the secondary or main display. It is 7.6 inches wide and is Dynamic AMOLED. It’s rare to get such an attractive range in a mobile phone display, but of course it’s also a luxury phone, so it’s highly anticipated. produces Photo previews are displayed as realistically as possible.

processor

Samsung uses the newly available Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in the Z Fold4. Arguably the fastest and most agile processor available on the market today. Our review of the iQOO 9T confirms its excellent performance, and it is also used in the OnePlus 10T.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is backed by 12GB of RAM, which is more than enough for any phone. But being a premium device, we also expect good results and multitasking. More will be revealed in our final review of the phone. So far, the Z Fold4 has shown no signs of lag anywhere, whether it’s image processing, scrolling, or loading apps or pages. We’ll talk about the Z Fold4’s overall performance later.

camera

The Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. Without hesitation, the Fold4 is proving to be called the best photography mobile ever. The rear lens combination gives you great shots. The 50MP main lens goes beyond everyday tasks and excels at low-light photography. A 10MP telephoto lens with 30X zoom captures just enough detail to make a distinction. The 4MP under-display lens delivers decent performance. Use it more to find exact results for the same.

The Fold4 is equipped with a 10MP selfie camera that captures every detail. I’ve used it in a variety of environments with nearly identical results. Selfies were sharp and no overexposure was observed. There are also many in-app features that you can utilize to your own benefit. The camera performance results will be detailed in the final review.

battery

Samsung has equipped the Fold4 with a 3,700mAh battery and no charger in the box. The usage of this phone requires a more lasting battery. 3,700mAh may not look like much on paper but thorough testing can prove its power as it gets along with the phone at first glance the battery he’s lasted a day However, it has not been extensively tested in games.

first thought

Samsung has been working on the design of the Galaxy Z Fold4. This is evident from the form factor to weight ratio. The display is attractive while the processor is tried and tested for smooth performance. The camera is as nice as it can get. We’ll dig further and see if its extravagant price justifies being among flagship innovations.

