Canonical and Microsoft Add .NET 6 Support to Ubuntu Linux — Redmondmag.com

Canonical and Microsoft Add .NET 6 Support to Ubuntu Linux

Developers using the Ubuntu 22.04 (“Jammy”) operating system can now install .NET 6. Canonical and Microsoft made the announcement on Tuesday.

.NET 6 support on open source Ubuntu Linux 22.04 is now available for x64 machines. The two companies are working together to add support for Arm64 machines as well.

Additionally, .NET 6 is available in the new Chiseled Ubuntu containers in preview. Chiseled Ubuntu Containers are small container images that strip away shells, package managers, root access, etc. Such an approach reduces the software size by several megabytes and reduces the attack surface of these container images.

For example, Ubuntu 22.04 with the ASP.NET layer is about 213MB in size, while Chiseled Ubuntu 22.04 with the ASP.NET layer is less than half that at 104MB.

A truncated Ubuntu container contains only the files and directories needed for a software package, explains Richard Lander, a program manager on Microsoft’s .NET team.

Chiseled Ubuntu Containers is Canonical’s take on the distro-less concept originally popularized by Google. In the original implementation, the distribution is bare and only the required packages are installed. Chiseling takes this a step further by installing only the necessary directories and files into each package.

Lander credits Google with “bringing all of us down this path.”

Chiseled Ubuntu Containers are “like an appliance, not general-purpose,” but Microsoft likes the concept of non-root images and “will inform future policy,” explained Lander. These containers are also an alternative to “pulling from Docker Hub,” Lander added.

Adding .NET 6 as an Ubuntu.deb package is a broader partnership between the two companies aimed at “protecting the software supply chain between .NET and Ubuntu and providing enterprise-level support.” It’s part of a collaboration, says Canonical’s announcement. Lander revealed that Microsoft has a “shared private virtual mono repository for sharing monthly patches” with Canonical. It is also shared with Linux distribution maker Red Hat. The Microsoft .NET Bounty Program also applies to Canonical’s .NET packages, he said, Microsoft.

Microsoft is working to add a signed .NET container image to the mix, which Lander said will be available “relatively soon.”

Canonical has joined the newly formed .NET Distribution Maintainers Group. Both companies’ Long Term Support (LTS) releases are “exactly aligned”, with .NET LTS shipping in November of odd-numbered years and Ubuntu LTS shipping “April of next even-numbered years”.

Lander said, “The .NET 7 build is not yet available and most likely not until .NET 7 GA.” [general availability].NET 7 is due for commercial release in November, and Lander pointed out that there will be no package support for .NET SDK and .NET MAUI workloads on Linux.

About the author

Kurt Mackie is a Senior News Producer in the Converge360 Group at 1105 Media.

