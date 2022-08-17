OnePlus 10T review: fast charging mixed bag





The OnePlus 10T is a great smartphone. It’s not because it has a better set of cameras, or because it looks better, or because it’s faster than any phone we’ve ever had. No. Its most notable achievement is how fast it charges.

With the included USB-C cable and SuperVooc 160W charger, it charges 50% in just 8 minutes and 100% in about 20 minutes. Battery life is also very good, but assuming you can find a plug socket and don’t leave the charger at home, it’s okay if the phone runs out of charge during the day.

OnePlus 10T review: What you need to know

In fact, the 10T charges faster than OnePlus’ more expensive flagship models. The OnePlus 10 Pro(799) only uses 80W SuperVoc charging and takes about 30 minutes to reach full charge. That’s over 10 minutes.

It’s an impressive upgrade and the only reason I’d choose the OnePlus 10T over the Pro, but what’s even more impressive about the 10T is that it’s actually very hard to see what other differences there are. That’s it.

The OnePlus 10Ts display is the same size, 6.7 inches across, and uses a 120Hz AMOLED panel just like the 10 Pro. The resolution is lower at 2,412 x 1,080 (vs. 3,216 x 1,440), but you’ll need pretty good eyesight to tell the difference at normal viewing distances.

The 10T is actually a more powerful phone as well, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC versus the regular 8 Gen 1 inside the Pro.

The main difference is that the 10T has no optical zoom camera on the back, no Hasselblad color calibration, only regular wide (50MP, f/1,8) and ultrawide (8MP, f/2.2, 120 degree) cameras. It’s not. It also misses the official IP rating.

OnePlus 10T review: price and competition

A final subtle difference between the Pro and 10T is the lack of a 512GB model in the UK. That means we Brits only have two variants of the OnePlus 10T to choose from.

The Moonstone Black model is the cheaper of the two at 629 and comes with a textured matte finish, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Jade Green model, on the other hand, is $729 and has a glossy back, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The latter was sent to test this review.

At these prices, the main alternative is the Google Pixel 6. The Google Pixel 6 launched at 599, but is currently available at 450 at the time of writing and is about to be superseded by the Pixel 7. Pixel 6 has 8GB of RAM. 128GB of storage and a 6.4-inch display.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 also has a 6.4-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and costs around £600. The surprisingly good Asus Zenfone 9 is also a worthy competitor and costs 649. The S22 comes with a telephoto camera lens, while others combine regular wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

OnePlus 10T review: design and key features

At first glance, the OnePlus 10T looks a lot like the 10 Pro. On the back is a similar guided hob camera housing that cuts into the upper left quadrant. The edges are covered in a chrome-plated color-matched frame, and the front has a center-mounted hole-punch selfie camera that obscures the 6.7-inch display. Both phones weigh about the same, just over 200g, and are about the same size and thickness.

Of course there are differences, but they are subtle. The display doesn’t have curved edges that are flat edge-to-edge like the 10 Pro, and uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection instead of Gorilla Glass Victus. The rear glass (as does the Gorilla Glass 5) bulges out gradually rather than slamming into the camera bump.

Sadly, there is no IP rating the 10 Pro has been certified to IP68. OnePlus says the 10T is splash-proof, but without an official rating, it’s best to keep it as far away from moisture as possible.

There are more changes on the phone’s edge, but if you haven’t used your old OnePlus phone yet, you won’t find them. The volume rocker and power button are on the usual left and right edges, with the speaker grille, nano-SIM card slot and USB-C port at the bottom. There’s no 3.5mm jack or provision for microSD expansion, but those aren’t uncommon omissions.

However, if you’ve ever owned a OnePlus phone, you’ll notice that I didn’t mention the unobtrusive trademark three-position slider switch. That’s because there isn’t one. Citing lack of space in the chassis as the main reason, OnePlus has removed it. It’s a shame, because it’s something I’ve really enjoyed on previous OnePlus high-end smartphones.

However, you may miss features only if you’re transitioning from a OnePlus 9 or an older handset, and I don’t think it’s a good enough reason to choose the OnePlus 10 Pro over the cheaper 10T.

OnePlus 10T review: The display

The same is true for the 6.7-inch, 2412 x 1080 display. It’s not as crisp as the 10 Pro, but it still works well.It’s an AMOLED display, so the contrast ratio is effectively perfect, supporting rich, vibrant colors and important stuff like HDR 10+ and 10-bit color. And like the 10 Pro, it refreshes at up to 120Hz.

It doesn’t have the same level of claimed peak brightness as the 10 Pro. It probably goes up to 1,300 cd/m during HDR playback, but I measured a peak of 476 cd/m in everyday use. environment. Color accuracy is also good, with a Delta E chromatic dispersion score of 1.49 for sRGB in the phone’s natural color mode.

As usual, OnePlus takes full advantage of AMOLED technology to offer a number of always-on screen options information that appear on the screen while the phone is in standby, but this one appears fairly dim, so the bright It may be difficult to read in light.

Cleverly, oddly enough, it’s not always on by default, so you’ll have to switch to all-day mode when needed. The default power saving mode turns off when the phone is left on for more than 8 seconds.

OnePlus 10T review: performance

Surprisingly, the chipset that powers the OnePlus 10T is actually a small upgrade of the chipset behind the more expensive OnePlus 10 Pro. I have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Qualcomm promises 10% faster CPU and GPU performance, more efficiency, and better battery life.

In testing, the performance improvement was only reflected in single-core Geekbench 5 results. This makes sense as only the single performance core received his clock frequency bump to 3.19GHz. That’s all well and good, but again, this isn’t an improvement you’re likely to notice in everyday use.

In the GFXbench graphics test, the average out-of-screen frame rate also shows an increase in power, but as with the OnePlus phones, the on-screen test didn’t detect a 120 Hz display, so the native resolution was only 60 fps. It was not displayed.

Even better, the OnePlus 10T will last longer. In our video rundown test, we locked the display to a brightness level of 170 cd/m, turned on flight mode, and lasted 24 hours before powering off. That’s two hours longer for him than both his OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 last year. It’s further ahead than the Pixel 6 and Zenfone 9, both of which showed disappointing results in this particular element of testing.

And even more impressive than this is the charging speed of this phone. With the included 160W SuperVooc USB-C charger, the OnePlus 10T charges from zero to 100% in about 20 minutes.

This makes it one of the fastest charging smartphones we’ve tested so far (Xiaomi 12 Pros 120W is estimated at 18 minutes at 100% charge) and charges up to 50, so you can go home Even faster if you need a quick boost to % in about 8 minutes. Plus, it doesn’t seem to get too hot while doing so. This is a pretty impressive feat of engineering and an important consideration for long-term battery health.

OnePlus 10T review: camera

So far, mostly positive opinions about the OnePlus 10T compared to its more expensive siblings. However, the camera setup is one area where it clearly doesn’t excel. The first problem is the lack of a telephoto camera. It’s just a 50MP (f/1.8) wide-angle camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a pointless 2MP macro camera on the back. There’s also a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera on the front.

Compared to the 10 Pro, which has a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 150-degree field of view and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto camera, this is a small pick. The quality isn’t particularly impressive either, especially when compared to the Google Pixel 6, which is probably the best camera-equipped phone in this price range.

Don’t get me wrong, the photos captured by the OnePlus 10T look great. However, it has many weaknesses that mean it lags behind its competitors. In well-lit areas, for example, detail capture is excellent, but it tends to be overexposed and colors can be a little too vivid.

Portrait mode is fine too. In the comparison below, it can clip my face and hair at least as well as the Pixel, but the detail capture is a bit softer and considerably better than the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro, which blurs out the tresses. on my head.

The phone’s night mode, on the other hand, is a mix of very average and poor. It lacks a lot of detail and again the image tends to be overexposed. In the comparison below, the iPhone 13 Pro is the winner, but the Pixel 6 isn’t far behind. It captured far more detail than the OnePlus 10T.

For video, it’s a much more memorable story. Not only does this camera shoot 10-bit 4K video at perfectly stabilized 60 fps, the digital zoom is smooth and the quality is excellent. Autoexposure changes can be a bit drastic when moving from bright to dark scenes. The highest quality setting drains the battery quickly, so make sure you have the right level of charge when shooting.

Otherwise, the quality is decent, and if you lower the resolution to 1080p you can even apply a reasonably convincing fake background blur.

OnePlus 10T review: Verdict

The OnePlus 10T does many things right. A fast-charging, long-lasting, ultra-responsive phone with a vibrant, smooth display. It looks great and doesn’t cost the planet either.

However, it has its drawbacks. The camera isn’t as good as the Google Pixel 6 (450), the 10T is more expensive, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 (600) comes with a telephoto camera for about the same price, but without it either. Needless to say, there is no IP rating.

Ultimately, even considering such weaknesses, the OnePlus 10T is still a very good mid-range smartphone. This is the ideal handset for the type of person whose phone charge level has dropped to unusable levels and needs a quick charge before going to work or returning home.

