Apples GarageBand update adds new remixes from Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN TechCrunch





The popular iOS and iPadOS app GarageBand now includes a new remix session featuring songs from Katy Perry and Korean boy band SEVENTEEN. Users will be able to download the remix starting today, but only on devices with GarageBand version software 2.3.12 or later.

New free downloads include Harleys in Hawaii and SEVENTEENs Darl+ing, giving users access to features already present in GarageBand to create new mixes and blends with songs.

In addition to the creator’s own spin, the download includes in-app inspiration from the artist and video explanations from Apple Creative Pro.

We love sharing our experience of making music with our fans. We’ve been using GarageBand for years, so we’re honored to be working with Apple on the GarageBand remix session,” said Woozi of SEVENTEEN in his Apple newsroom announcement. “Now our fans can make music as well as we do. We hope everyone enjoys remixing our song Darl+ing in their own style. I can’t wait to share the finished remix with us and the world.

Harleys in Hawaii was released in 2019, and this mellow pop single has amassed over 92 million views on its official YouTube video. Darl + ing, Boy Her band’s first English-language song, was released earlier this year and already has over 29 million views on YouTube.

Users can access sessions via the GarageBand sound library, in addition to the free loops, sounds, and instrumentals available. With the Live Loops interface and RemixFX (where you can change remixes), you can create new sounds with reorganization, tempo sync and filter placement.

Additionally, Apple is using the announcement to promote new music skills. Remixing Katy Perry as part of the “Today at Apple” in-store session. The session will allow for face-to-face lessons and advice on content creation for some of his Apple Stores.

Past remix sessions have included artists such as Lady Gaga, Khalid and Billie Eilish.

Those looking to attend an in-person session can find a location near them on Apple’s website.

