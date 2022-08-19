The social network BeReal shares unfiltered and unedited moments of our lives





BeReal entered the social networking scene in late 2019, but didn’t take off until 2022 when downloads skyrocketed.

BeReal is based in France and was founded in December 2019 by Alexis Barreyat. There is no paid advertising at this stage and we are funded by venture capital. Big names such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram still dominate the global social networking popularity rankings, but this year, his BeReals’ rapid growth has taken center stage.

BeReal hit #1 on the iPhone chart for free apps in July 2022 and now has over 21 million monthly active users.

The platform works by sending notifications to users at random times once a day, giving them two minutes to simultaneously take pictures with their phone’s front and rear cameras and share them with their friends. A user cannot manipulate the timing of notifications to send them to all his users globally at the same time.

BeReal mandates no filters, no edits, no followers (except friends), and no cheating.

Users can delay their daily photos, but their friends will see how late they were posted and how many times they tried to take a photo. On the App Store, the company says BeReal is a one-time chance to show your friends who you really are.

reality and gamification

But the risk here is that reality can get boring. To combat this, BeReal employs several gamification strategies to keep users engaged.

Gamification is the application of game elements in a non-game context. That means you can apply the fun part of the game to other things, including social media. BeReal uses rarity (limiting users to her one post per day) and mystery (users do not know in advance when notifications will appear) to attract users. Also, similar to Snapchat, the photo disappears after 24 hours of him. Disappearing media can be a very effective motivator for users who regularly check your app because they don’t want to miss it.

If you know the misery of losing a Snapchat streak, you understand how gamification can draw us in emotionally. But the trade-off is that gamification strategies are also addictive.

So while BeReal seeks to move away from the negative culture (and endless scrolling) that has developed around platforms like Instagram, users are still frustrated and stuck on their phones waiting for daily notifications. It may get lost.

Despite the potential frustrations, people still flock to BeReal.

What’s the big deal with BeReal?

BeReals’ growth in 2022 was primarily driven by College Ambassador programs in the US and UK. The program employs university students as paid ambassadors for the brand, and the BeReals ethos seems to resonate with users.

In a time when influencer culture is dominating, some young people are looking for a different and more authentic online experience. Tired of finding the perfect light or event?

Steph, a 27-year-old BeReal user and full-time marketing officer, says seeing friends’ photos on the app gives her peace of mind that she’s not the only one sitting at home doing nothing . She gestured for the validation that social media users (consciously or unconsciously) are looking for, and was relieved to know I wasn’t the only one.

Does BeReal have endurance?

Steph says the app was fun to try out, but it has some drawbacks, like notifications popping up in the middle of the night and difficulty framing both photos because you can only see one view at a time. It explains that the feature can be annoying at times. She said she feels the app may not last long.

App Store and Google Play reviews reveal users who love the concept of the app but are frustrated by technical issues. While it’s a promising sign that the developers are responding to these reports, fixing bugs is just one of several challenges his BeReal faces.

For its long-term viability, BeReal must consider how advertising and other commercial partnerships appear in the App and their impact on the user experience. Competitors have also shown strong interest in his BeReal.

Instagram Dual launched in July 2022. This allows users to take pictures on the reel with the smartphone’s front and rear cameras at the same time. This feature alone won’t allow him to fully copy the BeReal experience, but it could be just the beginning of the pressure from competitors.

Ultimately, for an app that resists virality by design and doesn’t care if it has millions of followers or if it’s verified, maintaining a sufficient number of users long term is It can get difficult.

Perhaps the biggest question is, is our day-to-day, unfiltered, unedited life too mundane to come back for more?

