The 1200+-HP Lucid Air Sapphire EV Has Shocking Acceleration





EV maker Lucid unveiled an even more capable version of its luxury sedan Air Sapphire today during Monterey Car Week in California. This latest 3-motor version makes over 1200 hp compared to Air Performance’s 1111 hp. Sapphire prices start at around $250,000. Orders will be taken from August and production will start in mid-2023.

Lucid hasn’t pinned down exact numbers yet, but the new high-performance version of the Air, the Air Sapphire, is the most powerful sedan in the world.

Even without the final horsepower numbers to advertise, the company is confident in its claims. Because Lucid dropped his company’s car off a pedestal.

At over 1200 hp, the Air Sapphire outperforms the 1111 hp Air performance. The powertrain difference between the two is Sapphire’s new dual-motor rear end. Lucid doubles his own compact motor, and the two-motor setup bolts to the existing rear his subframe without making any changes to the car. Having his two motors driving the rear wheels allows for his torque vectoring, which Lucid says makes the car appear smaller and lighter than it actually is. Up front, Air Performance’s 670-horsepower motor boosts acceleration.

Accelerates to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds

Lucid claims shocking acceleration. According to the company, 60 miles per hour he was gone in less than two seconds, he fell 100 miles before the stopwatch hit him four seconds, and his mile time in four minutes was 9.0. It is said to be less than a second. Continuing on, Sapphire reaches top speeds of well over 200 miles per hour.

For comparison, the fastest Tesla Model S Plaid we tested hit 60 mph in 2.1 seconds, 100 mph in 4.3 seconds, and crossed the quarter in 9.4 seconds.

Lucid tells us that we can perform accelerated runs repeatedly without requiring a long cooldown. Maximum acceleration is through a mode that primes the battery pack for linear speed. If the Sapphire is as fast as the company says it will accelerate the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

To keep speed and power down, the Sapphire comes with retuned suspension with new springs, anti-roll bars and damper tuning. New suspension knuckles increase the front track by 12 mm and the rear track by 24 mm. Wider tires require smaller fender flares. Michelin has developed the Pilot Sport 4S tire for Sapphire, which uses a low rolling resistance compound on the inside of the tire and a Cup 2-like material on the outside to improve grip. The front tire goes from 245 to 265 and the rear tire widens from 265 to 295.

These tires wrap wide forged wheels designed to maximize airflow to the massive 16.5-inch front and 11.8-inch rear carbon-ceramic brakes. A 10-piston caliper squeezes up front and a 4-piston caliper clamps the rear rotor. For drivers who use Sapphire primarily on the street, Lucid offers disc-like wheel covers to improve mileage and aerodynamic efficiency.

Range hasn’t been set yet, but it’s clear that Lucid wants to beat its closest rival, the 396-mile Model S Plaid. The 118.0 kWh battery is the same as other Air models. Aside from slightly bulging fender flares, the only other exterior change is a large duckbill-like spoiler that Lucid says creates net downforce. has been taken over.

Lucid Motors

For an average look, Sapphire gets the newly available stealth look standard. It’s not a slaughtered blacked-out look, but a blend of black and dark gray exterior trim pieces.The interior has new sport seats with larger side bolsters and integrated headrests. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel faces the driver, and his cluster of digital gauges is shaded blue.

All early production Sapphires feature a Blue exterior with a Gray/Black Tahoe interior.

The price is set at $249,000, which does not include destinations. Orders will begin on August 23rd and the customer will have to pay $24,900 to be listed. Sapphire is expected to begin rolling off the assembly line by the middle of next year and become a performance brand within Lucid. So even though it’s as quiet as other Lucid models, the Sapphire is set to make a lot of noise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a40912431/1200-hp-lucid-air-sapphire-revealed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos