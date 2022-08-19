McLaren’s latest truck toy has a 5.2-liter V-10 and 829 HP





The McLaren Solus GT is a new limited edition track car that takes design inspiration from the 2017 Vision GT car created for the Gran Turismo video game series. 829 horsepower, 479 lb-ft of torque and revs in excess of 10,000 rpm McLaren predicts a top speed of over 200 mph and his 60 mph sprint time of under 2.5 seconds, only 25 built will be

Since 2013, the automaker has been creating dramatic and quirky race cars for the Gran Turismo video game series under the banner of “Vision Gran Turismo”. Designed to exist only in the virtual world, these fantasy vehicles allow designers to stretch their imaginations beyond the limits of budgets and real-world production processes.McLaren’s 2017 entry The Ultimate His Vision Gran Turismo was one of his most impressive concepts. McLaren is making that virtual race car a reality with his Solus GT, a single-seat V-10-powered track car.

The Solus GT’s design is quite similar to that of the Vision GT, but the windswept bodywork is reminiscent of a top endurance race car. Access to a single seat is granted by the theater’s sliding canopy, but styling is largely dictated by aerodynamics. The Solus is glued to the asphalt thanks to a ground effect tunnel that runs the length of the car, with air being fed through vents behind the large front splitter and exhaling to the back of the car through a spongy rear diffuser. will be A fixed rear wing also helps the Solus stick to the track. The front suspension and wheels are also shrink-wrapped into aerodynamic pods for improved airflow. McLaren says the Solus can produce more than 2,635 pounds of downforce, but thanks to the carbon fiber monocoque and front and rear chassis construction, the entire car weighs less than 2,205 pounds. It is said

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 that churns out over 829 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque while revving to over 10,000 rpm. McLaren aims to have the Solus reach his top speed of over 200 mph and in less than 2.5 seconds he will sprint to 60 mph. That his V-10 motor uses his V-8 with some form of twin-turbocharging in every modern road car built, other than his recently unveiled V-6-powered Artura. This is unusual for a company that Development assistance was provided by engine specialist Judd Power, who built his F1 engine in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The V-10 draws air through intakes mounted above the cockpit, and chiseled sidepods house large radiators to help cool the 5.2-liter unit. McLaren also says the V-10’s individual throttle body makes the engine more responsive.

The beastly engine is mated to a 7-speed sequential gearbox with straight-cut gears and a multi-plate carbon fiber clutch. The engine is also integrated into the chassis, eliminating the need for an additional subframe and reducing weight. The unequal length control arm suspension features inboard torsion bar dampers with push rods at the front and pull rods at the rear. Anti-roll bars on each axle are driver-adjustable, and Solus mounts his 18-inch forged aluminum wheels with his Mann-spec slick tires (wet-weather compound is also available). Braking power is provided by six-piston monobloc aluminum calipers and carbon brake discs and pads, with brake bias also adjustable by the driver.

The cockpit is minimalist, complete with a yoke-style steering wheel that looks like something out of a Lando Norris F1 car. Each customer uses seat fittings just like a professional racing his driver and the pedal box can be adjusted via a remote system operated from a fixed seat. McLaren says it has ‘halo-style’ cockpit protection 3D-printed from titanium, possibly inspired by the ‘halo’ device F1 has been using to prevent head injuries since 2018. is high.

In addition to seat fitting, you will receive an FIA homologated race suit, helmet, HANS headrests, wireless compatible ear inserts and access to our drive development coaching programme. McLaren will be hosting track events for Solus owners. Each car comes with a flight his case containing tools, vehicle jack, radio set and more so the owner can participate in his day on the track himself.

McLaren claims the Solus offers McLaren’s fastest lap times outside of a single-seater race car. Deliveries will start for him in 2023, and the Solus is still undergoing track testing. No pricing information is available, but production of the Solus GT will be limited to 25 units and, of course, they are all already sold out.

