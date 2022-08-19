Lamborghini Urus Performante Review: A Tested Review of the Camouflaged SUV 2022





No, it’s not a Lamborghini SUV anymore!

You haven’t hit that drum yet, have you? Yes, there was controversy surrounding the Urus when it launched in 2018. Some called the Santa Agata SUV pure blasphemy, while others conveniently ignored the presence of a Lambo Lambo LM002 in the back catalogue. , which is an innovative product for the company and now accounts for 40% of total sales. The 20,000th Urus recently left the production line. It’s a car that makes cash that can be thrown into the immediate replacements for the Aventador and Huracán, the Endless Hardcore Special Edition, and the all-electric 2+2 GT, so you probably shouldn’t complain.

Taking a point, what is this version?

We all knew this was the Urus Performante, a lighter, faster, sharper, stiffer, overall angrier and definitely more expensive variant that was coming sooner or later. The camouflage is due to the opportunity to drive it at the Nardo Proving Ground in Italy a few months ago, but we are allowed to talk about it now as the car reveals all the technical details in full. can be read here.

Let me guess, the power output increased to 700bhp north of the ridiculous?

Refreshingly, no. Time and money went into shaping the chassis. The 4.0 twin-turbo V8’s power output is a mere 16bhp increase to 657bhp, and the overall weight is 47kg lighter thanks to a strict diet of carbon fiber (particularly the bonnet, roof and peeling throughout the interior). Torque stays at 627 lb ft and top speed is 191 mph. The 0-100 mph time drops from 3.6 to 3.3, partly due to a 10% decrease in drag despite an 8% increase in overall downforce. The air suspension has been replaced with steel springs and adaptive dampers, the steering has been retuned for a more direct feel, the rear steering intervenes more quickly, and all this at the cost of honing and fettling? Don’t forget 12.

A bit like Mansory?

Harsh but fair. It mostly rests on the exposed carbon bonnet. And pointy bodywork around the nose. And the fact that it sits 20mm lower than the standard car whose tread is 16mm wider. And the fact that you can get wheels up to 23 inches. OK, I got the picture. Not a subtle car, but his available 400 color metallic purple was said to be popular. It’s clear that your target customer isn’t in the same zip code as your subtle car. At the rear, there’s a deeper diffuser, a standard titanium Akrapovic exhaust, and a slightly apologetic roof-he spoiler, but it seems to do a little more to keep you glued to the road and track.

how about the truck?

Amazing for an SUV. Just as Porsche steadily obliterated the undesirable Arsenal engine handling characteristics of his 911, Lamborghini battled physics and emerged victorious. I remember the standard car being unnecessarily off track when it launched four years ago, but the Performante is noticeably better at everything. As you can see, the front end is turned off, but that’s okay because the overall stability is phenomenal. It’s instantly compact, feels connected to the road, and lets you carve out fast turns without worrying about the suspension jerking or going into understeer.

As expected, it sounds angry in full chat, but is actually a calmer experience on the track, albeit at high speeds. Because you feel completely at home here. It does what you ask for, the brakes are up to the job, and the Pirelli Trofeo R tires (look for the Curly L on the sidewall, which indicates that it’s a bespoke compound for Lamborghini and this car) makes a big difference. Will comfort and usability on the road come at a big cost? I can’t say yet, but I didn’t go on public tarmac, but I did on the dirt.

Does that mean you actually took it off-road?

Instead, we traveled to Nardos Strada Bianca, a dust track carved into the hillside, to test one of the Performantes USP rally modes. According to Lamborghini, it takes the fun and sportiness of driving a super SUV to a thrilling new level on dirt tracks. Its oversteer characteristics are amplified by an anti-roll and damping system optimized for steel springs on rough and more extreme surfaces, raising the bar for super SUV performance to new levels. According to us, it’s the most fun we’ve had in a long time.

Plunging this two-tone Hulk into corners with a scandinavian flick, holding a slow but sharp 4-wheel drift and plunging straight down through crests and potholes is simply an impression of the car’s durability and the engineering team’s capabilities. It was not a typical demonstration. Tweak the ESP system, but with a Lamborghini sense of humor. The realization that silly or unnecessary things to talk about with friends and family are exactly what customers want. Let’s hope Urus Performante buyers actually let it slide a bit.

