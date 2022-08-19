PlayStation 5 is almost easy to buy





Throughout the pandemic, writing an article celebrating how hard-to-find tech has become more affordable at retail has given me great joy. First with Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED, then with Series X. , followed by almost all Nvidia and AMD GPUs a few months later. The day is approaching when we can say that the PS5 will soon join the ranks.

Yesterday, we wrote that Sony had launched another one of its once-rare (but becoming much more frequent) PS5 restocks: a PS5 with a disc drive and Horizon Forbidden West. The $549.99 console bundle that includes the will still be in stock for about 19 hours… later. Even after everyone ran through the line and bought it, it was still in stock and chilled. You can take a nap now, come back, and buy later if you want.

It’s a really beautiful sight.

That kind of luxury of buying a gadget when you need it, just because the idea hits, is what many people (including many at The Verge) are relearning. It felt special in the early days when there was a huge responsibility to tell readers when they had minutes and seconds to win a console, but I think they were all ready to move on.

As of February, Sony was still struggling to keep the PS5 on the shelf (the PS4 sold more in its post-launch lifespan). PlayStation 5, along with Xbox Series X, will be much more in July 2022 year-over-year than in July 2021, suggesting the console has become much more readily available.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 and Xbox series sales each posted double-digit growth compared to a year ago.

Matt Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 19, 2022

I still don’t want to assert that the PS5 is easy to buy. If so, it’s because it’s in stock from Amazon, Best Buy, etc. and ready to ship. Currently, you can request an invitation to purchase from Amazon, but it only counts half as you have to wait to see if you actually receive the invitation. You can also fill out this form for a chance to be invited by Sony to buy his PS5.

This PS5 restock has lasted all night and is well over it at the moment, so hopefully stocking up for the 2022 holiday season won’t be as dire a problem as last year.

