Here’s everything you need to know about the latest OPPO ColorOS 13 update





OPPO, one of the world’s leading smart device innovators, has released the latest update of ColorOS. ColorOS 13 introduces a series of groundbreaking innovations that redefine the way you experience your smartphone. From its humanized, technology-driven interface to its in-house technology that ensures smooth performance, ColorOS 13 has everything that makes the smartphone market buzz. OPPO’s ColorOS 13 is based on Android 13 and is a big improvement over the previous iteration. ColorOS 13 takes design innovation and enhanced user experience to the next level. Here are some of the key features that make ColorOS 13 more intuitive, responsive and productive than ever.

Stable and smooth performance with Dynamic Computing Engine

Today’s smartphones are synonymous with multitasking. We play high-intensity games, chat online, make video calls, and do it all throughout the day, sometimes at the same time. This often results in faster battery drain and lag when switching between multiple apps. Here, the Dynamic Computing Engine feature in the ColorOS 13 update enables precise hardware scheduling, making it easier to balance high performance and low power consumption. This is OPPO’s new system-level technical solution, developed in-house to provide a smoother and more stable user experience. Developed in-house by OPPO, this technical solution keeps up to 18 apps in the background to improve system smoothness and bring users a stable, smooth and long-lasting overall experience. It also helps keep more apps in the background, allowing you to switch between multiple apps without experiencing lag while switching.The Dynamic Computing Engine also improves scheduling of hardware resources. and extend battery life by improving the balance between high performance and low power consumption.

Multiple functions for maximum productivity

A culture of hustle and bustle puts our work-life balance in jeopardy, and productivity is the only solution. ColorOS 13 brings the following set of features to your smartphone to help you make the most of your time.

Multi-screen connectivity: No more wasting time switching devices for apps. ColorOS 13 supports multi-screen connection between OPPO phone and OPPO Pad Air, and between OPPO phone and PC. This allows you to display three windows simultaneously from your smartphone to your Windows PC. One for screen mirroring and two for other apps. Even transferring files with new updates is now just a walk in the park. Now you can share clipboards between devices, send photos, music, documents, videos and other formats on your OPPO phone without consuming mobile data, regardless of hardware.

Meeting Assistant: After the pandemic, even if you are offline at work, you may still receive some pings during and during online meetings. OPPO’s self-developed Meeting Assistant allows you to seamlessly prioritize your meeting network, reduce distractions by switching normal banner notifications to simplified banner notifications, and allow users to access OPPO Notes shortcuts. to take meeting notes in a small pop-up window.

Connectivity Ecosystem: Connectivity is no longer limited to OPPO devices. ColorOS 13 also integrates some of Android 13’s latest connectivity features. App Streaming supports ColorOS 13 devices connecting to ChromeOS such as Chromebooks via Google Messages. Nearby Share makes it easy to transfer files and share clipboards between your ColorOS 13 device and your Windows PC. The Fast Pairing feature accurately identifies the headset and quickly pairs it to the user’s phone. Additionally, headsets can seamlessly switch between ColorOS 13 devices, eliminating the need to manually change devices to connect a headset.

Personalized home screen and improved control center: Frustrated trying to find apps you thought you downloaded? Well, it doesn’t matter anymore. With the ColorOS 13 update, the icons have been redesigned with stronger color contrast, making them easier to recognize and read. Large folders allow users to easily manage and access apps. You can also personalize your home screen with many widgets supported by ColosOS 13, such as Spotify, Albums, Google Calendar, and more. The new Control Center offers a more interactive experience in both landscape and portrait modes, with easy access to toggles through notifications. All these features prevent you from digging through numerous menus and even performing basic functions.

Always-on display for digital wellbeing and multitasking

Ever wanted more hands? With a shopping bag and a cup of coffee, it can be difficult to change whether the food has been picked, whether the ride has been confirmed or not, and the music in the earphones. However, you don’t need the complication to do any of the above at the same time as you update ColorOS 13. An upgraded always-on display now shows Spotify controls, food delivery info, Insight always-on display and features like his Bitmoji. This allows you to find useful information and better manage your digital wellbeing without unlocking your smartphone. With Spotify on the Always-On Display screen, you can now play, pause, stop, or select a playlist from the Featured section. Notifications such as ‘order received’, ‘meal received’ and ‘distance to destination’ from Zomato and Swiggy are available in Always-On Display.

With ColorOS 13, the lock screen is also highly interactive. OPPO continues its partnership with Snapchat, bringing Bitmoji to his ColorOS 13s Always-On Display. By connecting to the Bitmoji app, you can put your own emoji on the screen to see what they are actually doing, whether they are awake, eating, finishing work, or listening to music. can be shown. Long screen time can affect your mental health. An update to ColorOS 13, Insight Always-On Display tracks your on-screen digital activity with a color bar, shows how many times you’ve unlocked your phone, and encourages you to step away from your phone for a while.Designing to beat the post-pandemic blues

Nothing calms the chaos like being in the lap of nature. So, to symbolize hope and vitality after the dire times of the past few years, the design of the OPPOs ColorOS 13 update was inspired by one of humanity’s greatest gifts to the planet: water. The new System Theme palette consists of neutral, inclusive and familiar blues inspired by the subtle differences in water surface color between sunrise and sunset. Water features are also integrated into system animations for softer, more natural dynamic effects.

With a clean and comfortable aquamorphic design, ColorOS 13 comes with new animation effects, layouts, system hierarchy, new illustrations, updated fonts and typography. Various aquamorphic effects are integrated with system animations, UI and its quantum animation engine for a more intuitive user experience. For example, water features are integrated into system animations for softer, more natural dynamic effects, and screen scrolling matches hand speed. The faster your hand moves, the faster the screen scrolls. The slower your hand moves, the slower the screen scrolls.

ColorOS 13 also enhances typography to adapt to different thicknesses, sizes, text styles, and languages ​​to provide users around the world with a clear and beautiful reading experience. A card-style layout has been added to ColorOS to organize the interface. Working with the design policy of Organic Minimalism, OPPOs ColorOS 13 uses classic cultural imagery with a modern touch to the operating system settings to inspire positive emotions and revitalize text communication.

Prioritize safety and privacy

Prying eyes are everywhere, from the friend sitting next to you to the algorithms behind third-party apps scouring your phone for actionable information. ColorOS 13 integrates Android 13’s basic privacy features and various other OPPO self-developed technologies to form a durable shield. To protect your privacy, the Auto Pixelate feature blurs your avatar and nickname in chat screenshots on Messenger and WhatsApp, or you can choose to do so when you take a screenshot or edit a screenshot in your photo album. I’ll announce it. The new update also guarantees storing files encrypted using the AES algorithm in a private directory, ensuring a very high level of security. Android T’s safety features include automatically deleting your clipboard history in a short time, preventing malware from exposing sensitive information, and using the Wi-Fi Nearby feature to connect to Wi-Fi without exposing your specific location. Features such as using -Fi are also working. .

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Kids Space for children’s smart health, Omoji to create an identity in the digital world, Homeland animations to raise awareness of climate change, Blossom wallpaper to protect users’ digital wellbeing, and more. Many more great features have been released through ColorOS. 13 update.

With the new ColorOS 13, OPPO has re-established itself as a pioneer of intuitive design and unmatched productivity. Download the ColorOS 13 update and explore all these awesome features for yourself. ColorOS 13 is expected to roll out across Reno8 Pro devices from September 2022. Reno and other F-series devices will receive the update near the end of 2022. OPPO will continue to deliver ColorOS 13 to more than 20 more devices from 2022. 2023.

Disclaimer: This article was written by Times Internet’s Spotlight team on behalf of OPPO.

FacebookTwitterLinkedin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgetsnow.com/aquamorphic-design-to-bitmoji-heres-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-latest-oppo-coloros-13-update/articleshow/93662455.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos