Fitbit for Whales Helps Reshape Wildlife Conservation





Wildlife ecologists had pressing concerns when Alexandra Ross began studying bridle-tailed nail-tailed wallabies in central Queensland, Australia, in 2017. The species has already been classified as endangered by the Australian government, and previous research has shown that these pint-her-sized kangaroo cousins ​​(Onychogalea fraenata) panic when wearing heavy wireless collars. was Worse, the collar could get caught in a tree or fence, suffocating the animal to death.

“It’s really bad to lose even one,” Ross said in a video interview with Mongabay. “So we had to find a way to keep them from choking.”

With a tight budget and difficulty buying expensive collars, Ross started making DIY collars. She attached a radio transmitter to an elastic cat collar using a small cable and superglue. The easily available cat collar is designed to be light and long-lasting. Its elastic nature allowed the wallaby to wiggle around without suffocating. In 2021, according to the results of her study published in the Journal Australian Mammalogy, 25 of her 39 collars she put on her wallaby remained intact for more than her four months. Two wallabies were found to be upset, but the study found that other factors, including bagging young wallabies, also played a role in causing that stress.

Ross says her collar can be replicated on any species with a neck. Her goal, she says, is to reduce stress and injury to animals during research and conservation efforts. “Everything we do as scientists is intrusive,” she says. “But we are trying to do as little intervention as possible towards the ultimate goal of helping them.”

Ross’ relatively inexpensive and ingenious collars are part of an ever-evolving generation of tagging and tracking equipment used in wildlife research and conservation. Her designs may be on the rough end of the spectrum, but more sophisticated innovations are also increasingly being developed and deployed on the more sophisticated end. Using means that they have the potential to be scaled up and adapted for use in many different species of animals.

Estimating the impact on animals from the tagging techniques used to track them is a difficult task due to the lack of extensive research on this subject. His 2011 study, published in the journal Wildlife Research, found that “predominance of research focused on short-term effects such as injuries and behavioral changes” that tagging and marking technologies have on animals. I was. and duration of foraging trips. Although the technique has not been confirmed to affect survival, the study found that “no published studies addressed other possible long-term effects.”

Despite the lack of research, conservation scientists and experts argue that new methodologies and techniques must continue to be adopted to reduce the impacts of their work on animals. Biologist L. David Mech, who has studied wolves (Canis lupus) in North America since 1958, has seen first-hand how the development of new technologies has reshaped wildlife research and conservation. I came.

“When the first radio [transmitter] It was put on animals in the 1960s and it was completely revolutionary and changed wildlife research by orders of magnitude,” he told Mongabay via video call.

Early in his career, Mech says it was impossible to find a specific wolf. But in November 1968, things changed when he boarded a plane to pursue the first wolf with a radio collar. “Suddenly, I just heard a radio signal, ‘beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep-beep’,” he says. “This was a virtual miracle from a research standpoint.”

With the advent of cutting-edge technology in recent years, Mech says there is a need to constantly update the methods used to protect animals in order to minimize the trauma they can inflict.

“There is still a lot we don’t know about many species, and it will require new types of technology,” he says.

Progress is going well. Just as technologies developed for human use, such as wireless communications and GPS, have proved useful in the past for research, tracking, and protection, so are new consumer technology innovations for wildlife research. permeating.

Marine conservationist David Haas calls his product the “Fitbit for whales.” As part of his PhD, Haas developed his FaunaTag with engineer and collaborator Sam Kelly. A study that studied the physiological responses of dolphins as they dive into the depths of the ocean. Multi-sensor devices measure movement, sound, and depth of travel, along with physiological factors such as heart rate, cardiac energy, and blood oxygen levels. Dolphin and whale tags are usually embedded in the animal’s fins or body like arrows. But for the FaunaTag, Haas uses suction cups to keep the device out of the way as much as possible. “We wanted to develop a non-invasive tagging technology that could be added to an existing suite of sensor devices, but also to give an idea of ​​what was going on in animal physiology. ’” he tells his Mongabay in a video interview.

It may be one of the few non-invasive devices that measures multiple parameters, but adapting the technology used in consumer wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit has been a no-brainer. . “It’s very easy to measure human physiology using light, but it’s very difficult to solve that problem in dolphins and whales,” he said. “You’re already talking about one of the most difficult animals to collect physiological data from, because of their incredibly thick skin, thick fat layers, and blood vessels.

We found that the parameters measured by FaunaTag in bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops spp.) were consistent with measurements made in previous studies using more invasive tags. Haas and his partners are currently developing a new version of the product for land animals. They are also continuing more clinical trials of their products as they await the start of manufacturing and market launches, which are currently stalled by the ongoing global supply chain crisis.

While Haas says he’s excited about the potential for consumer technology to be used for wildlife research and conservation, he also warns of the challenges that come with it. Among many hurdles, such devices must be built to withstand harsh wild environments. This is a far cry from what consumer wearables are typically exposed to. Additionally, environments without Wi-Fi or cellular network coverage present communication issues, which are generally not an issue for human physiological tracking devices, at least not for long periods of time.

“For the past four years, we have been working on the challenge of applying human medical sensor technology to animals,” Haas said. “People should try it, but the challenge is not easy.”

This article is reprinted from Mongabay under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

