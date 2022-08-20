AI and Regulation: UK Government Proposes Innovative Approach | Morgan Lewis – Technology and Procurement





On 18 July 2022, the UK Government released a high-level proposal on an approach to regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the National AI Strategy and more broadly the UK Digital Strategy. The government is seeking public comment on the approach contained in the policy document. A more detailed white paper will be published later in 2022.

While the proposal is in its early stages, it is clearly intended to set the benchmark for a light-touch, principles-based approach to regulating AI, with the aim of fostering growth and investment in the UK AI ecosystem. increase. Some key factors, such as “high-risk” classifications and “fairness” considerations in the use of AI, are explicitly left for further elaboration by regulators. Other areas, such as regulatory penalties and prohibited uses, are also largely unaddressed. Applying the approach to AI and various categories of actors in the AI ​​supply chain. The government also highlights some areas where the UK will allow greater flexibility than the European Commission’s recent AI-specific legislative proposals.

Current UK regulatory situation

The use of AI currently falls under a patchwork of UK laws and regulatory requirements in areas such as data protection, equality and human rights, medical devices and elements of financial services regulation. The UK government believes this has resulted in a lack of clarity about how rules apply to AI, overlapping regulatory powers, inconsistencies in how rules are applied across sectors, and a lack of transparency and accountability in AI decision-making. It admits that a gap has been introduced within the sexual law.

In July 2021, the UK government announced a digital regulatory plan based on the following principles:

In order to promote international interoperability that actively promotes innovation by removing unnecessary regulations and burdens and considering non-regulatory measures such as technical standards, international regulatory cooperation, especially through international regulatory cooperation. Take advantage of stage opportunities and meet challenges

Policy papers should clarify the principles and contexts for the use of AI, rather than a single framework of fixed definitions and lists of risks and mitigations, so that regulators can proportionately respond to the application of AI in different contexts. We propose an approach that emphasizes

To approach cross-cutting challenges in a coherent and rational way, governments should (1) set core characteristics of AI and encourage regulators to evolve more detailed definitions of specific tasks and sectors; Make it possible. (2) cross-cutting principles to be interpreted and implemented by existing regulators;

A “core characteristic” of AI rather than a single definition. Rather than set a universally applicable definition of AI, the government is proposing to leave it up to individual regulators to develop a more detailed definition. The government has commented that it does not believe that the European Commission’s fixed definition of “AI system” captures the full application of AI and its regulatory implications. Instead, we identify a combination of two core characteristics as what constitutes AI technology. The adaptability of technology that is trained on data and follows complex patterns, and the autonomy of technology that automates complex cognitive tasks.

Six cross-cutting principles. Based on the OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence, the government will set out what it calls an ‘early proposal’ of six principles that UK regulators across the sector are expected (but not required) to apply.Ensure that AI that is safe and works as designed is appropriately transparent and accountable Embeds fairness considerations into AI Defines corporate responsibility for AI governance

regulatory approach. The government is not proposing to have a new or single AI regulatory body or coordinating body similar to the EU European Commission for Artificial Intelligence. It proposes that existing regulators lead the process of identifying, assessing, prioritizing and contextualizing the specific risks addressed by the cross-cutting principles. To avoid unnecessary burdens and focus on high-risk concerns rather than hypothetical or low-risks related to AI, regulators will prefer lighter options first, such as voluntary or guidance-based approaches. Consideration is encouraged.

Coordination will be important to avoid conflicting and differing approaches, as governments do not believe that equal authority of regulators or uniformity of approach among all regulators is necessary. The UK’s Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum, which the Financial Conduct Authority joined as a full member last year, provides the infrastructure for this coordination at the national level, but the policy paper outlines how coordination will work beyond that forum. No details have been given on what will be achieved. The UK will also be involved at the international level to support AI interoperability and responsible development in international standardization.

next step

The UK Government invites comments on its proposals by 26 September 2022. The government will publish a white paper and public consultation later in 2022 to provide its position on the proposed framework, including implementation of the approach and oversight of the framework. This is in addition to the Financial Conduct Authority’s discussion paper on AI and the current financial regulatory framework, scheduled for late 2022.

[View source.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/ai-and-regulation-uk-government-5813389/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos