As hurricane season reaches its peak, government tech companies are pushing innovation





As of mid-August, New Orleans is enjoying a tropical storm-free summer. Good news for areas where blue tarps still cover roofs damaged by last year’s Hurricane Ida.

But as the historic peak of the hurricane season approaches, Tyrell Morris, executive director of the Orleans Parish Communications District, the organization that handles the city’s emergency communications, wonders what has changed since Ida blew up the area. I checked.

He has developed new redundancy and fiber to protect against 911 outages, cloud-based phone systems for government employees, IP-based call router networks, and cells on wheels for first responders. You can point out the tower.

Similarly, communications districts employ Rave Mobiles Smart911 technology to provide police, firefighters, and EMTs with detailed information about their residents, including disabilities, medical needs, and even the number of pets in the home.

He told Government Technology that it provides information about the needs of a particular resident in an emergency.

He said hurricanes were just the first part of an emergency blackout, and the combination of severe heat and humidity could make the days or weeks after a large storm more painful than the storm itself. We pointed out. The information in these Smart911 profiles allows emergency personnel to target and communicate with those most at risk during times of danger.

PUBLIC SAFETY MARKET Just like Morris, emergency dispatch centers and first responders across the country are enjoying new and updated gear. Together, they are a major driving force in the government technology industry.

The market for public safety technology for hurricane response is huge, but the public safety industry has historically been known for being responsive, and getting the funding needed to upgrade systems and response plans for agencies has been a daunting task. events may occur. The president of products for public safety and justice at technology firm CentralSquare told his Government Technology in an email interview. Despite the availability of technology solutions such as CAD-to-CAD and 911 to government agencies, funding for modern solutions is where state and local government agencies often fall short.

Drones and Satellites Still, the signs of innovation for hurricane preparedness and response are everywhere and, of course, innovations that will prove useful in other disasters such as wildfires.

For example, CNET reports that AT&T is equipping drones in disaster areas with 5G network capabilities. CNET said the move marks an improvement that it hopes will increase the likelihood that mobile phones will be able to send text messages and download evacuation plans when traditional mobile networks collapse. I’m here. .

Meanwhile, according to a recent blog post about the study, which includes satellite imagery, researchers at the University of Florida have found a better way to predict where the most serious debris that clogs roads will end up after a tropical storm. It is working.

The goal is to better plan where to place trucks and debris collection zones in advance of a storm, providing first responders with more data relevant to storm management, for example. .

At the national level, a Department of Homeland Security factsheet delves deep into the weeds of hurricane technology, including Storm Surge Explorer for viewing both planning and operational storm surge flood risk data, and open source geospatial data sharing. You are advertising an item. Use services to make the most of your available data sources and minimize the overhead of integrating new data.

Unnatural Silos For many smaller regional emergency management operations, it may seem a little out of their league.

But at least according to Todd Miller, Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs at Rave Mobile Safety, the general move to upgrade emergency dispatch and response systems for this digital and mobile age is also paying off when it comes to hurricane response. will bring

According to him, the company’s Smart911 tool has a nationwide reach and is already being used in smaller cities as well as Chicago and other large population centers. The idea behind that tool, and the main idea behind other emergency dispatch modernizations, is to break data, dispatch, and response out of what he called these unnatural silos.

This is also meant to emphasize the targeted, more precise emergency response that Morris of New Orleans was talking about.

The more information you have, the more effectively these resources can be used, so you don’t have to send cavalry all the time. As long as you can control the flow of information and take advantage of it, you will get more information.

Demand for CAD Interoperability is also important as residents and authorities prepare for what may emerge from the tropics in the coming weeks. This is his one of the main points his Bunner at CentralSquare made.

Specifically, Bunner pointed to the importance of institutions having CAD-to-CAD interoperability solutions that enable cross-jurisdictional collaboration by connecting CAD systems through a common portal. This allows operations to be transferred to another agency or emergency dispatch center in the event of a storm in one area and loss of communications.

Mr. Bunner also pointed out that demand is growing not only for CAD-to-CAD tools, but also for next-generation 911 call processing systems. Remote calling technology is also useful, allowing authorities to use laptops to handle emergency requests and other calls.

Of course, wishlists don’t always come true. Hurricane preparedness and response, and the demand for modern technology, especially for smaller institutions. However, there are ways around this kind of challenge.

Bunner said agencies should take advantage of a variety of grant opportunities to expand public safety technology and natural disaster response plans. Public security agencies and local governments have access to more than $600 billion in state grants each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/biz/as-hurricane-season-peaks-gov-tech-firms-push-innovations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos