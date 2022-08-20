Source: Google has facial recognition using the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor





Google continues to work to bring facial recognition to future devices, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, according to sources familiar with the matter. Now, the latest direction is to use the Pixel’s under-display fingerprint sensor in combination with facial recognition. Unlock.

The long road to Pixel 6 facial recognition

Back in April, we reported that the Pixel 6 Pro was supposed to launch (last October) with face unlock. The feature came relatively close to being announced, but not before his two pieces of evidence backing it came to light. Nearly final marketing copy and a Play Store listing showing “Face and Fingerprint Unlock”.

Our initial report says the tiny Pixel 6 won’t receive facial recognition, and the most likely explanation is why the tiny phone’s selfie camera doesn’t support dual pixel autofocus (DPAF). did. The Pixel 6 Pro’s front-facing camera can create depth maps that are probably used to see faces, so you can.

9to5Google’s last report on facial recognition came out in June, citing that Google was still working on the feature and that accuracy and battery issues were the reason the Pixel 6 Pro hadn’t launched facial recognition yet. said. On Android 12 QPR3, we also found evidence that the CPU (performance) is boosted for his 1 second when Face Unlock is active to help with the process.

The winding road continues

It turns out that Google has a version of Pixel Face Unlock that incorporates an under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS). Notably, this approach could bring face unlock to both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

If a face is partially recognized, but not fully recognized, Google lowers the recognition threshold required for fingerprint unlock. From what we’ve learned, the drop in required fingerprint match is not a trivial amount.

No additional hardware is required for facial recognition in this new unlocking approach. So it was tested on the Pixel 6 in addition to the Pixel 6 Pro. However, it’s important to note that code evidence indicates that both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offer DPAF support, but in theory this approach could work for the Pixel 6a and other a-series devices. Not only does this approach potentially work on more phones, it’s more battery efficient and addresses Google’s previous face unlock issues.

Via iFixit

Google’s use of two sensors in the unlocking process is reminiscent of how the Pixel 4 uses Soli radar to proactively turn on the face recognition sensor during reach/pickup. However, it is questionable whether Google should use a better under-display fingerprint sensor. This new approach isn’t the facial recognition that most people imagine when you have to put your finger on the screen. If anything, this approach works well for the Pixel 6s, which has below average fingerprint recognition speeds with under-display sensors compared to other devices such as the Galaxy S22 series and other flagship Android devices.

As for availability, we don’t know if this will launch with the Pixel 6 series, or if last year’s hardware simply serves as a testing ground. I know it’s still in development.

Pixel details:

Kyle Bradshaw and Ben Schoon contributed to this post

