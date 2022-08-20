Thomas Tull talks US-China tensions, his investment strategy and innovation





Thomas Tull says the US needs a comprehensive plan to deal with China. He said more capital spending is needed to support US manufacturing and keep America safe. Regardless of stock market volatility, Tull believes it is a great opportunity to invest in innovative technology.

Thomas Tull is the founder of Tulco Holdings, a privately held holding company that identifies investments in industries ripe for disruption. He works in all fields including healthcare, insurance and apparel. Previously, he was Chairman and CEO of the film conglomerate Legendary Entertainment.

On this episode of Block Street, he shared his biggest concerns about the state of the domestic economy.

“We have never been to a place where a globally intertwined and interdependent world shut down and a pandemic or anything of this scale happened.” So when you combine that with some stimulus I think I agree with what is needed but actually went a bit too far and who would say those two things are disconnected Whoever, with all due respect, disagrees.”

He doesn’t know what the economic outcome will be. But his biggest concern right now is actually the growing tensions between the US and China. Tal believes the government needs to take China’s ambitions seriously and coolly and develop a comprehensive plan to deal with economic, military and political issues between the two countries. This means that the private sector, government sector and diplomacy must move in the same direction, he added.

He also believes that more capital spending should be allocated to support American manufacturing companies such as the aerospace sector. This is especially important, he noted, as commodities such as fuels and rare earths are weaponized. Mr. Tal welcomed the US government’s decision to focus on developing the semiconductor sector through policies such as CHIPS and the Science Act.

As for the state of the stock market, I am not concerned about the volatility that has picked up in recent weeks after stocks have plummeted for much of 2022. Investors can create ups and downs in reaction to news about inflation and rate hikes. But in the long term, innovation will lead the way. This means it’s a great time to invest as many stocks are for sale.

He is a fan of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s approach to value investing. Specifically, we are looking for companies with strong, long-term fundamentals and strong management teams. He added that companies must also be good at innovation to survive the disruption.

Here’s his advice to new retail investors: Please do your homework. There is more information about companies and trends than ever before. Investing for the hype will pay off badly.

