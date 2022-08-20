Google Play system update introduced new Autofill UI





Google recently updated the Google Play System Update support page to mention all the highlights of the August update, listing the AutoFill UI redesign, Material You for Android help app, Google Play Billing enhancements, and more. it was done.

Google Play system updates aren’t OS updates, they’re updates to your phone’s underlying infrastructure to make your Android device more secure and reliable while providing new and useful features. They include updates from Google to the Android operating system, the Google Play Store, and Google Play Services, and it looks like the August batch has some notable improvements.

Here are all the changes in the August 2022 Google Play system update:

Improvements to the Google Play Store’s Play-as-you-download feature allow gamers to start mobile games while apps are downloading, reducing wait times. A new feature that helps you find your favorite apps and games. Optimizations result in faster and more reliable downloads and installations. New features for Play Pass and Play Points programs. Enhancements to Google Play Billing. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and security, stability, and accessibility improvements.support

[Phone] This release adds a link group to GoogleHelp to provide users with step-by-step help instructions from your app.

[Phone] Add Material 3 dynamic color support to Android Help.System management and diagnostics

[Phone] A new Settings screen allows you to better see and control the features of your device’s Google Play Services.utility

[Phone] New UI for Autofill.wallet

[Phone] Let users add new eMoney cards to Google Pay to pay for transit and stores in Japan. Developer Services New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support location and contextual developer services in your apps. System Management Updated system management service to improve security and stability.

To check if you have received new updates,[設定]>[セキュリティ]>[Google Play システム アップデート]Open From here you can check which version you are currently using and if you have received the August update.

