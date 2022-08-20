Hold your wallet tight as Schumer turns to Big Tech





With out-of-control food, gas prices, and the roar of an upcoming recession, the last thing Congress needs is new regulations that disrupt cost-saving digital services like Amazon Prime. Unfortunately for our wallets, the misleadingly named American Online Act of Innovation and Choice has added fuel to the inflationary spiral, jeopardizing the convenient online services consumers choose and rely on every day. weaken.

Pushing this misguided bill in an election year shows that anti-tech mania has infected both sides of the aisle. In reality, voters in both parties overwhelmingly agree that the issue they care most about is inflation, but Democrats offer huge cost savings in a difficult time for the economy. Republicans, too, have been plagued by anti-tech populist bugs. No matter how they think Silicon Valley platforms treat right-leaning voices, they should ideologically oppose such anti-market and anti-consumer laws.

A recent survey by the American Consumer Institute, of which I am President and CEO, found that 97% of Amazon customers are somewhat or very satisfied with their Amazon Prime service. Consumers in the report said they enjoy the affordability and convenient shipping offered by online marketplaces. Amazon’s ranked results make it easier for shoppers to find low-priced items from reputable sellers, but this handy tool will likely be labeled as anti-competitive and illegal. .

The same services that benefit consumers also help small businesses reach these very shoppers through web stores, online marketplaces, business listings and social media advertising. Some SMEs not only use technology platforms to sell goods, but also rely on the integrated services provided by these companies, such as warehousing and shipping. According to a recent Data Catalyst Institute study, 90% of his rural small businesses see these tools as valuable to their operations. Online platforms have been essential for small businesses to survive during COVID, and will continue to do so as the transition to a more digital economy continues to accelerate.

In fact, if this ill-advised bill is passed, these services will be jeopardized and small businesses will be deprived of the reach and scale that online channels offer. Dismantling integrated digital services will have devastating downstream ripple effects, collateral damage for independent sellers and consumers. Punishing America’s most innovative companies for their success also punishes the millions of small businesses and their customers who rely on small businesses for savings and convenience.

Even more insulting, the bill also includes provisions requiring Amazon, Facebook, Google, and other big tech companies to share customer data with third-party vendors. This means that billing profiles, names, addresses, and other personal information can be shared with malicious entities in hostile jurisdictions. See Sec. 3(a)(7). The bill includes provisions that would allow platforms to withhold data from the hands of the Chinese government, but platforms would not be able to determine ownership or determine which Chinese companies secretly traded with the government. As a result, the law will undoubtedly provide personally identifiable information to unscrupulous companies and organizations, and feed consumer data into the dark web.

If Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) brings America’s Online Innovation and Choice Act to a vote, the online sales and shopping experience could go up in smoke before the summer is over. in reality. With gasoline prices soaring 60% in New York and beyond, supermarket sales reaching historic highs and the biggest year-over-year increase of more than 11% in 43 years, why is the Senate launching free Google Maps and WhatsApp? Are you that interested in tinkering with Messaging, free Amazon Prime Streaming and Prime Video, free Facebook social media apps?

Legislators are busy trying to undermine data security and destroy the services most consumers choose to enjoy using, while consumers are looking for ways to save money. Rather than regulating services that make our lives easier and more affordable, Congress wants to ease pump pain, reduce energy costs, ease slowing down supply he chains, and encourage local businesses. should work to help.

Steve Pociask is President and CEO of the American Consumer Institute. Although he chairs his FCC’s Consumer Advisory Board, these comments are his own.

