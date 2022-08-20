Aston Martin builds a stunning V12 Vantage roadster that said no





Aston Martin showcased an open-top Vantage powered by a V-12 at Pebble Beach.

Aston Martin seems to have decided never to say it again, on the advice of its most famous fictional brand ambassador, the UK’s not-so-secret agent James Bond. When the V12 Vantage Coupe was released I was told there were no plans to build a roadster version but this is a roadster version of almost the same car and was just unveiled at the pebble beach concours his delegance in california is. .

Those who bought the V12 Vantage Coupe for the exclusivity guaranteed by its 333-unit production run won’t be satisfied with the arrival of the rugtop. But the rest of us should be able to forgive Aston Martin for introducing something very nice-looking. The design has been made more muscular without losing the classic car elegance.

As with the coupé, installing a large 12-cylinder engine was a daunting task. An Aston insider says much of the larger DBS’s underbody construction had to be combined with his Vantage bodyshell. The V12 Roadster has a wider body and incorporates heat vents in the fenders behind the front wheel arches. It also incorporates a reworked hood needed to make room for the motor’s packaging. The bonnet, fenders and sill extensions are all made of carbon fibre.

Mechanically, the Roadster is almost identical to the Coupe. It uses a 690-horsepower version of Aston’s twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 engine. This is the same motor that powers the larger HE DB11 and DBS. This comes with 555 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Dual exhausts are located under the rear diffuser and are made of lightweight stainless steel. The full exhaust system is said to weigh 16 pounds less than the V8 Vantage Roadster’s exhaust. I hope it sounds better without the roof than the unfortunately muted coupe I drove earlier this year.

Aston claims the V12 Roadster is one of the fastest front-engined roadsters in the world, capable of both a 3.5-second 60 mph time and a top speed of 200 mph. These figures are slightly better than what the company claimed for his much more expensive windshield-less V12 speedster, which was housed in a Vantage chassis and used the same engine.

While it doesn’t feel like a natural circuit car, the V12 Roadster comes standard with carbon-ceramic brakes and even offers the option of the coupe’s raised wings. suggests it looks better, but with that option the car can also produce a claimed up to 475 pounds of downforce.

Production of the V12 Roadster will be limited to just 249 units, making it even more limited than the Coupé, with deliveries due to start before the end of the year. There’s no official word on pricing, but Aston has said it’s already sold out the full run, so buyers aren’t likely to see much change from $350,000. That’s a lot of money to pay for the smallest Aston Martin, but it promises to be the very last time a V-12 engine is paired with a Vantage bodyshell.

