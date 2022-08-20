New Google Workspace Individual Expansion Meets All Your Startup Needs





More startup owners will be able to benefit from a range of Google Workspace tools specifically tailored for sole proprietorships.

The company announced the expansion of its Google Workspace Individual offering, which aims to provide a range of software tools designed to scale your growing business.

The service, which first launched in the U.S. and several other markets last year, now adds several useful new features aimed at helping small businesses to be at their best. I’m here.

Google Workspace personal extension

Google Workspace individual users have access to all features of office software such as Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet.

New features added include live streaming from Google Meet to YouTube to reach a wider audience. It also includes better bookings with customizable reminders, durations and exceptions, professional layouts and multi-sending of email newsletters, promotions and announcements.

Google Meet also lets you “bring meetings directly into your workflow” with immersive backgrounds, improved sound and lighting, and better integration with Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

The company also notes that users will be able to add e-signatures directly to Google Docs, allowing them to quickly execute agreements from Docs’ familiar interface without having to switch between tabs or apps.

Google Workspace Individual, first launched in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Japan in July 2021, is now expanding to Europe, with customers in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, UK and Switzerland all signing up I can do it. now.

“With this expansion of Google Workspace Individual, sole proprietors in Europe can run, grow and protect their business using the apps they know and love. , which means less time spent updating calendars,” the company said. I wrote a blog post (opens in a new tab).

Customers can sign up for Google Workspace Individual today and enjoy a 14-day trial. The initial launch required $9.99 per month of service, while the European version costs £7.99/€8.99 per month and users can cancel at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/new-google-workspace-individual-expansion-offers-all-your-start-up-needs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos