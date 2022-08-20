Didier Contis Elected Executive Director of Academic Technology, Innovation and Research Computing





After a nationwide research and interview process, Didier Contis was selected as the new Executive Director of Academic Technology, Innovation and Research Computing within the Information Technology Department. Contis said he will officially assume this role on September 1st.

Darren Hubbard, Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, said Didier brings to the role a wealth of IT leadership and experience across the academic and research communities. He will always be a strong partner in his OIT and we are delighted to welcome him as a permanent and integral part of our team.

In this newly established role, Contis will provide leadership and direct oversight to OIT’s partnership team for Digital Learning, Technical Applications and Advanced Computing Environments (PACE). Reporting directly to Hubbard, Contis will serve as an integral part of the OIT Senior Leadership Team.

As an alumni and proud parent of Georgia Tech, I look forward to working with students, faculty, researchers, and staff to support the Institute in achieving its lifelong learning, research, and innovation goals. ,” said Contis. Georgia Tech has an outstanding IT community that is committed to being a trusted partner in empowering users. Together with OIT colleagues and the decentralized IT community, we expand access to services that meet the diverse and evolving needs of students, faculty, researchers and staff. At the same time, we will continue to reduce the digital divide by providing people-centred, equitable and inclusive services.

Contis began his career in 1999 at Georgia Tech as a research engineer in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Prior to that, he worked as a network security engineer in the French banking industry. From 2004 he served as his IT Manager at the Techs School of Civil and Environmental Engineering until 2007, before becoming the first Director of his Technology Services at the Faculty of Engineering. In this role, Contis has established several partnerships with his OIT and other academic units to develop new campus-wide services to support research and teaching, with a focus on user empowerment. He previously served as Interim Vice President of Data Strategy and Analytics and Interim Chief Information Security Officer at Georgia Tech.

Contis holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Diplme d’Ingnieur from the Mining School of Nantes, France.

